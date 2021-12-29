The number that Roberto Alvarado will wear with the Chivas shirt

Ricardo Peláez served as ‘master of ceremonies’ in the official presentation of Roberto Alvarado as a new player of Chivas de Guadalajara. The sports director was present with the footballer before the media inside the Akron Stadium to make official the arrival of the first reinforcement for the Closing 2022.

‘Richie’ dedicated some emotional words to Piojo for the commitment that the midfielder has always shown since he met him when they both met at Cruz Azul. What’s more, Peláez also raised the possibility that Alvarado was not wearing the number he was used to wearing with the Cement Machine.

“Sorry I couldn’t give you the number you expected”Said the manager before the confused look of the player. However, it was only a joke and in the end Roberto Alvarado will wear the shirt with the number 25 on his back, which he also carried in his years with the cement manufacturers.

25 is a ‘cabalistic’ number for the player who has always been inclined to put aside others such as 11 or the same 10, more in keeping with his characteristics as a footballer and his position on the field. However, in the Mexican national team he has not been able to fulfill his wishes and has settled for carrying the 20 on his back.

“This shirt is very demanding, just like the fans that always want trophies. Here I will focus only on soccer. I want to enjoy my stay here and win titles. An important year is coming and tell the fans to continue supporting the team as they have been doing. I come with the same illusion of being able to lift a championship here with Chivas “, said the player in part of the presentation.