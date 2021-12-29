The myth: Keanu Reeves | DUTY

In the Hollywood industry many are the stars that fall into oblivion after starring in great movies, cases of actors who remain in the background shortly after reaching the top. A select group to which Keanu Reeves does not belong, who despite having been in this world for four decades, continues to conquer his fans like the first day.

He started his acting career in the 80s, but it was not until the 90s when he achieved fame thanks to titles such as My Own Private Idaho (1991), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Speed ​​(1994), The Devil’s Advocate (1997) and The Matrix (1999). The latter is worth noting, as the fourth part (Matrix, resurrections) has just come out, where Keanu returns to star as Neo.

The duels

But nevertheless, not everything in Keanu Reeves’ life has been easy, and it is that already in his childhood he had to face adversity. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but has Canadian nationality. As for his family, it was marked by a father who was dedicated to the heroin trade and who even mistreated and humiliated Keanu until he left his life when he was three years old. This trauma also reinforced family ties with his mother, Patricia Taylor, whom he thanks for doing what she did for him and his two brothers.

Reeves also suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, and he became quite a nomad, going from Beirut to Sydney, and from there to New York, and ending up in Toronto at the rate that his mother changed partners, until it was in Canada where they settled permanently and where he trained to get to Hollywood.

But, before starting your career, had to cope with the leukemia that his sister Kim was diagnosed with, from whom he did not separate until he had overcome the disease. Afterwards, Keanu had developed a strong bond with River Phoenix, with whom he starred in My Own Private Idaho, and for whom he mourned his death in 1993, a victim of an overdose.

The figure of Keanu Reeves was taking shape and rose to the Olympus of Hollywood, although personally he continued to pass on slander, such as the virulence that caused what was to be his first daughter to be born lifeless. That ended his relationship with Jennifer Syme, who later died in a car accident in the shadow of depression and an alcohol addiction.

In 2001, the actor decided to take time to reflect and ponder, returning two years later for the second and third installments of The Matrix. He was appearing in different films of little success, until John Wick appeared in his life, with whom he returned to place himself on the map, being the protagonist of the trilogy. And it is that the actor He confessed at the time that he bears many similarities with his character, which made his adaptation easier: “I like his duel, I identify with him, and I think it is something that is never overcome.”

Despite the magnitude of its tragedies, Keanu Reeves has become an icon also for his sympathy, his frank remarks and his sense of humor. One of the favorite anecdotes that his fans remember is that of his supposed wedding to David Geffen, a famous mogul of the North American record industry. It is an informative hoax that spread like wildfire and even occupied the pages of the newspapers.

Although he immediately denied it, the actor was never offended: “It’s so ridiculous it’s fun, but there’s nothing wrong with being gay. Why is it causing such a stir? If they don’t want to hire me because they think I’m gay, I’ll have to face it. “

Nowadays, Keanu Reeves finds himself in a happy moment personally, sharing his life with Alexandra Grant, 47, with whom he has been dating for just over three years.