The Moon and Mars will close the year with a “kiss”, when and where to see the astronomical phenomenon in Mexico?

Moon Y Mars will close this 2021 with a kiss” when both celestial bodies are in conjunction, very close to each other when the astronomical phenomenon commonly known as “The kiss between the Moon and Mars”, which can be seen both in Mexico and around the world.

The astronomical phenomenon is one of the most surprising events that there is in the year, the closeness that both celestial bodies have is not exclusive between them, since the conjunction also takes place between other planets of the solar system.

Unlike other astronomical events, the kiss between the Moon and Mars does not need a special environment so that it can be appreciated, since lovers of space phenomena will not have to wait for the sky to be totally dark until nightfall to appreciate it.

When and where to see the “kiss” between the Moon and Mars in Mexico?

The kiss between the Moon and Mars can be seen from this next Friday, December 31, moments before the night covers the sunset. The space event will run until early morning of Saturday January 1, 2022.

In order to fully appreciate it, the kiss between the Moon and Mars will not require special astronomy equipment, and not even through a simple telescope, since I know you will see just by raising your face heading into outer space.

The Moon and Mars will “kiss”. Photo: Special ??

Other astronomical phenomena for 2022 will appear from January 7th, where you can see Mercury reach its brightest when it reaches its highest altitude, for 10 days later, the January 17, the January Full Moon, popularly known as Wolf moon, which can also be seen in various parts of the world.

In this last month of the year that ends, different astronomical phenomena occurred, including one that we had not seen in more than 20 years, when the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurred. We also had a total solar eclipse and a meteor shower.

