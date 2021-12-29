The Mexican National Team announced the ideal 11 of 2021

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 12.28.2021 18:44:29





The Mexican National Team announced through their social networks the “best XI” of 2021. The picture shows the name “Best XI” and was accompanied with the legend of “2021 is about to end and before we go, we must meet our best XI of the year“.

Within the image we can see that the team includes Memo Ochoa in goal; to Jesús Gallardo, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vázquez and Jorge Sánchez in the defensive back; Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Córdova and Edson Álvarez in the midfield and finally, Orbelín Pineda, Hirving Lozano and Tecatito Corona in the front.

Mexico dominates Concacaf team of the year with four players

The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) has released your Concacaf ideal eleven from 2021. The agency, which had already made known to Memo Ochoa as the best goalkeeper in the areaLeaving Keylor Navas behind, he highlighted the work of the Mexicans, who dominate the national team.

Between the eleven “regulars” are Chucky Lozano, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez and Memo Ochoa. Of the four, Lozano and Álvarez have a good time in the Napoli and Ajax respectively, as they have become undisputed headlines in recent months. Herrera, meanwhile, does not count as much for Atlético de Madrid, which is going through a difficult time.