‘The island of temptations’ shows how infidelities and couples progress

The 1 programs a new show of ‘The Addams family’, at 10:35 p.m. The film is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. On this occasion, the different members of the family prepare the ritual so that the son becomes a man of profit while one of his neighbors discovers his identity.

Antena 3 broadcasts a ‘Lego Masters’ marathon, at 10:45 p.m. The program will feature three unpublished installments in which it will be revealed who becomes the winning couple in the builders contest.

Cuatro bets on Risto Mejide and ‘Everything is true’, at 22:50. This week, the program will once again attempt to delve into a new investigation of topics of interest and general social importance.

Telecinco programs a new installment of ‘The island of temptations’, at 10:00 p.m. This week, the format will show how couples evolve and will stop in Nico’s relationship, after being unfaithful to his partner with two single women from the village. laSexta issues a new screening of ‘When you least expect it’, at 10:30 p.m. The film is directed by Nancy Meyers and stars Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson. In this work, a prodigious author receives a visit from her daughter and her much older boyfriend, with whom she must begin to get along better after settling in at home due to an incident