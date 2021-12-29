The internet is in shock at how different Leonardo DiCaprio looks

It’s time to get excited about the upcoming Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration. They have already published the first photo of Killers of the Flower Moon, which Scorsese directs based on the book of the same name by journalist David Grann. In this image the actor appears with the protagonist, Lily Gladstone, and the internet is in shock at how different DiCaprio looks.

The actors they are husbands in fiction. She plays Mollie Burkhart, a Native American whose community suffers a great slaughter where her sister is murdered. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, Mollie’s husband, who is white. In this role, the Oscar winner has to look much older and that has shocked the public.

The viral photo dates back to 1919 when, “early in their relationship, Mollie invites him out for lunch and they bond,” according to the Apple Studios movie description. So the internet started making memes out of this photo of DiCaprio with another meme from his role in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

But speaking of the movie, Killers of the Flower Moon follows Scorsese’s 10-time Oscar-nominee The Irishman. On this occasion the director manages to reunite two of his actors favorites: De Niro and DiCaprio. The last film Leo made was Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.