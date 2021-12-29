The impressive physical change of Robert Pattinson to become the new Batman – Metro Ecuador

When it was announced that Robert Pattinson had been chosen as the new BatmanOpinions were very divided between those who were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and those who could not believe that “the vampire boy” could with the role.

While some have not surpassed Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s Batman, there was the possibility that Nicholas Hoult, who had already played a hero in X-Men, will star in the remake. Ultimately it was Pattinson who surprised the producers, taking the role.

It was then that little by little key images emerged that revealed what the actor would be like in Bruce Wayne’s skin, leaving many speechless.

“To be honest, it was less acidic than I expected. It’s so much more fun when you’re underdog. There are no expectations of you “said the actor in 2019, when news broke that immediately made him the target of criticism.

This week the final trailer for the film was finally released, in which we can also see Zoe kravitz What Catwoman.

In this trailer, Matt Reeves, director of the film, offers a deeper look at the relationship between Batman and Selina Kyle (Catwoman). The images also show the Riddle, To who Paul Dano will give life and Penguin from Colin Farrell.

Something that definitely surprised the fans was the image of Robert Pattinson, because He showed off the muscle he gained as part of his training as Batman.

In an interview with GQ, the actor shared the details of his training program, which consisted of series of short and precise functional movements, including “military-style sandbag routines on the beach,” running 5-10km three times. per week and practicing combat sports.

“In all the projects that I have undertaken, I entered with the desire to learn and achieve new things”he said in the interview. “That is usually the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality than me, but taking on a full physical transformation also feels even more exciting.”

Although at first it was said that the actor was refusing to increase his muscles, he finally showed that he took the role very seriously and that he will not disappoint fans with his transformation.

“They said that he was not committed to the role, that he did not train, that he was very skinny and could not be Bruce Wayne, much less BATMAN. This image speaks for itself ”. Ah, but Robert Pattinson was ‘too skinny’ for Batman. They were like clowns. ” “PATTINSON as #Batman has an EXCEPTIONAL presence. IT WAS BORN FOR THIS AND IS ABOUT TO PROVE IT! ”. Robert Pattinson as BRUCE WAYNE in the new trailer for #Thebatman “, it is read in social networks.

If something has made Rob clear, it is that he is a rising star and that the public should stop pigeonholing him into the role of Edward Cullen. In fact, he has already shown it in more mature and dramatic tapes how was it The Lighthouse, next to Willem Dafoe and Good time, a production for which he was highly praised at the Cannes Film Festival.