The former America who could intercede to collect the debt of the Independent Athletic Club

The eternal debt. It is the one that carries the Independent Athletic Club with the America club for years, both for the pass of Silvio Romero as for that of Cecilio Dominguez. The last thing that transpired in this regard was that the FIFA had a setback for him Cream blue, by extending the Argentine cast the deadline to regularize their delinquent situation.

It was at the end of October when it circulated that the Avellaneda Red obtained the endorsement of the body that governs world football, after not having complied with the agreement to deposit the second installment agreed for the month of September 2021. In fair terms, what remains to be collected in the Nest It is an amount of around five million dollars, since the only payment until then was registered was in 2020 for 1.7 million.

Now, after some comings and goings, at the beginning of November the inauguration of a former player of the Eagles of America at a charge of Independent Athletic Club, which could give another tint to a worn relationship between the two directives. Is about Daniel Montenegro, current sports advisor of the so-called King of Cups.

Turns out that The Rolfi after developing tasks as a panelist in one of the most recognized sports television screens of Argentina, coordinated with the president Hugo moyano its incorporation to act as a link between the authorities and the area comprised by the coaching staff and the footballers. It is there where the hope arises that he can intercede with his management so that they pay the amount corresponding to the transfers of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez.

The passage of Daniel El Rolfi Montenegro

Daniel Gaston Montenegro, better known as The Rolfi, arrived at the Eagles of America in 2009. He played three and a half seasons (until 2012). In total he accumulated 142 presences and scored 27 goals. The one of Cream blue It was the eighth shirt he used in his career, along with Huracán, Independiente and River Plate from Argentina, Olympique de Marseille from France, Zaragoza and Osasuna of Spain and that of Saturn From Russia.