Amazon he should have updated his voice assistant Alexa after the apparatus challenged a 10-year-old girl in U.S to touch with a coin the pins of a plug half inserted to the electric current.

The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa to give her “a challenge to perform.”

“Plug a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet, then tap the exposed pins with a penny,” the smart speaker said.

Amazon said it fixed the bug as soon as the company realized it.

The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, described the incident in Twitter.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

“Before we were doing some physical challenges, like lying down and rolling with one shoe on the foot, from a physical education teacher on YouTube. There was bad weather outside. She just wanted another (challenge),” he said.

It was then that the Echo speaker He suggested that the girl take part in the challenge she had “found on the web.”

The dangerous activity, known as “the penny challenge”, began to circulate in TikTok and other social networks about a year ago.

Many metals conduct electricity, and inserting them into live sockets can cause electric shock, fire, and other damage.

The girl’s mother said on Twitter that she intervened and yelled, “No, Alexa, no!” And he said that his daughter said that he is “too smart to do something like that.”

I was right there and yelled, No, Alexa, no! ” like it was a dog. My daughter says she is too smart to do something like that anyway. – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 27, 2021

Amazon told the BBC in a statement that Alexa had updated to prevent the assistant from recommending such an activity in the future.

“Customer trust is at the core of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers,” Amazon said in a statement.

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” the company added.

