the costume secrets of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Half the world has found in ‘Don’t Look Up’ the comedy with which to spend a Christmas in which the coronavirus has once again made us slaves of our homes. The cast of the film has such prestigious names as those of Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande Y Jennifer Lawrence, which bring to life characters Adam McKay pokes fun at politicians, TV presenters and billionaires. But not only is the script in charge of telling the jokes, but fashion plays a fundamental role in reinforcing the (absurd) personality of each of its protagonists.

From the cap that says ‘Don’t look up’ by Meryl Streep, which works like the ‘MAGA cap’ of Donald Trump with his ‘Make America great again’ to the inlaid and colorful dresses of Chiara Boni The Petite Robe that Cate Blanchett wears, which thus becomes a parody of the Fox presenters who in real life wear the fetish brand of the Trump squad and have more curls and facets than journalistic criteria, the aesthetics of the film speaks for itself .

“There is a certain style in television, especially in late-breaking and informational programs mixed with entertainment in which the people who sit in front of the camera are not authentic, are cut from the same pattern and dress the same way every time “Cate Blanchett explains about the look of her ambitious character, Brie Evantee, who wears red, blue or white looks to constantly remind her audience that she is a ‘made in America’ emblem.

Meryl Streep makes jacket suits her ‘power suit’. Like Brie makes patriotic colors her flag. The actress wears Armani suits and an impressive watch Piaget with a lot of history: it is the Extremely Lady model, which is the one I wore Jackie Kennedy in the White House.

To shape Yule’s wardrobe, the character played by Timothée Chalamet, the film’s costume manager, Susan Matheson, designed some specific looks for him and went to second-hand stores that, as she has assured, are not the ‘fancy’ places in which Hollywood stars buy their vintage designs . The actor is even sporting a merchandising hoodie from a made-up band, Noah’s Flood. Leonardo DiCaprio gives life to an astronomer whose fame is consuming him, so he goes from wearing jeans Levi’s and sports of New Balance to Valentino and Brunello Cucinelli outfits. His colleague, Jennifer Lawrence, wears parkas from Schott, combat boots from Moma, and lots of vintage clothing.

To create the looks for Ariana Grande, Matheson collaborated with the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli. We suppose that her daughter is a fan of hers has had a lot to do with the enthusiasm shown by the designer when working on the singer’s wardrobe, to whom she even sent some special applications to include in her nail art.

Grande’s white dress features a feather top from Valentino’s fall-winter 2021 haute couture ‘Of Grace and Light’ collection, which adds an endless tulle train to produce an aesthetic reminiscent of a creature. Marine. The feathers were the worst nightmare of the special effects coordinator, Cory Candrilli. “I swear to you that I have blown up houses and cars and that I have had to shoot people, but I have never been as stressed as with this damn dress,” he assured, because Ariana had to perform with him on a stage full of Fireworks.

Finally, one last detail. Jonah Hill plays the son of the President of the United States, and in his parody of Ivanka Trump, the camera repeatedly pauses on her purse. It is a copy of the mythical Birkin by Hermès that Matheson found on Amazon for about 30 euros.