The best red carpet looks in 2021

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Emmy Awards rolled out their red carpet again. And among the guests who made her fashion bet viral, Anya Taylor-Joy managed to generate countless comments with her choice. For tonight, the protagonist of Giambito de dama, a role for which she was nominated as a leading actress in a miniseries or protagonist in these awards, opted for a Dior Haute Couture slip dress reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood. A neckline design halter In a red white color that he combined with a yellow coat with large sleeves and a long train that culminated in his choice. Interestingly, this garment became the object of amusing memes, as many found similarity with the look of Disney’s Princess Bella. He completed his styling with stunning jewelry from Tiffany & Co.: necklace Diamonds by the Yard by Elsa Peretti in platinum and more than 30 carats of diamonds, which she dropped down her back that was exposed with the back neckline that her dress presented; bracelet of more than 26 carats of diamonds and a yellow sapphire of more than 11 carats on platinum (collection Blue book), ring with 17 carats of the same gem over platinum and ring Victory in platinum and diamonds.

