the before and after of celebrities who have undergone this cosmetic surgery – Publimetro Colombia

Several years, bichectomy has remained among the most popular cosmetic procedures in Hollywood, where the race for perfection is the order of the day.

Outpatient intervention consists of extracting the bichat balls located under the cheeks to stylize the face and obtain much more defined and angular features.

These balls are nothing more than fatty tissue accumulations they do not serve any function under the cheekbones in adulthood and removing them does not have any effect on health.

And although it does have its risks, it’s simple, under local anesthesia, leaves no visible marks and usually takes minutes in which an incision is made inside the mouth to make the extraction.

Yes indeed, the change is permanent since the fatty body of the cheek does not reproduce again once it is removed.

Before and after celebrities after undergoing bichectomy

The results that many famous faces have had with this minor surgery as well they have popularized the intervention among the general public who want a more stylized face.

It should be noted, however, that most of artists are reluctant to admit their aesthetic touch-ups so in many cases it can only be assumed that they underwent this due to their physical changes.

Next, we show you yesterday and today celebs who would have undergone this surgery to transform the appearance of their face:

Eiza Gonzalez

Even if Eiza Gonzalez has performed various cosmetic procedures, the results of your apparent bichectomy to mark the cheekbones is one of the most prominent.

Bella Hadid

Since the model Bella Hadid decided to extract his bichat balls, the intervention has become more fashionable than ever.

Belinda

Actress and singer Belinda has refused to talk about her cosmetic surgeries, but it is believed that bichectomy is one of them.

Emily Ratajkoswki

The top model and businesswoman Emily Ratajkoswki It would also be another of the celebrities that He opted for this procedure to stylize his face.

Megan fox

The actress Megan fox would have also opted for sharpen your facial oval with a bichectomy.

Chrissy teigen

The model e influencer Chrissy teigen admitted to having a bichectomy in September of this year and shared the results very happy.

Jennifer Lawrence

The spoiled Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is another of the stars that apparently underwent a bichectomy.

Victoria Beckham, Sarah Hyland, Kim Kardashian, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elsa Pataky, Dove Cameron, Lara Stone and Mila Kunis are other stars that would have undergone a bichectomy.

Bichectomy is not ideal for everyone …

It must be emphasized that, although bichectomy anyone can do it, this is not a suitable operation for everyone, since much depends on the size of the bags of bichat, It varies from person to person.

In general, this aesthetic solution to achieve a facial slimming effect is ideal for people with rounded faces —Without being tied to weight — seeking to fine-tune their angles.

If someone wants to have one, the first thing is consult a plastic surgery professional to certify whether or not you are an ideal candidate for surgery to remove these adipose bodies from the face.

To submit to this without being it, the expected results are likely not to be obtained.

Dr. Gustavo Mantrana, consulted by the YouTube channel Belleza Creada, explained in a live broadcast: “Patients who have a thin subcutaneous cell tissue and a prominent bichat ball they are the ones who are going to benefit from a bichectomy ”.

“If it is the other way around, the patient has a very small ball of bichat and a very thick subcutaneous cellular tissue, that is, very chubby, then we do the bichectomy and you are not going to notice changes or you are going to have a very, very subtle change”, He expressed.