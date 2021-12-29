The beauty treatment that takes 10 years off your mind is done with these cult creams that are the favorites of the famous

Maintaining youthful skin is something that concerns all women (especially after 50), including celebrities. And there is no doubt that many of them succeed. So we can’t help but wonder what his secret is. Well then, we have found the answer. Is

the Total Luxury Shine cabin treatment, which manages to take 10 years off of you. It has been created by The Red Beauty Club and is already the favorite of its CEO, Paola Martínez Ledesma.

Is about

an anti-aging protocol combining various luxury products with the expert hands of its facialists. As a result, it improves the elasticity and firmness of the skin. It also shapes the facial oval, reduces wrinkles and expression lines and evens out the tone. Therefore, it will help you achieve a complexion

brighter, hydrated and firmer.

If you also want to check its effectiveness, you just have to go to the center that The Red Beauty Club has in Madrid (Paseo de la Castellana, 45). Once you decide to try it, its experts will get to work so that you can live a well-being experience as complete as possible.

For starters, they will make sure you adopt

a position that is comfortable for you, as well as that the temperature is pleasant. Then they will give you all the details about the treatment. In this way, you can solve

any questions you have before starting. Only then will they begin to implement the protocol.

Among the products they use, the Augustinus Bader cream stands out, which has already conquered celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston or Kim Kardashian. And it is not for less because it is perfect to enhance the natural process of skin renewal, which gives the skin a healthier and brighter appearance.