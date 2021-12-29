The Batman, Black Panther 2 and the 10 most anticipated movies of 2022

2022 is just days away, so here are the 10 movies we can’t wait to see in the next year.

Take into account that the films in this list are ordered chronologically and the release dates may change in the course of the next few months, however, here we will keep you informed about it.

Morbius

January 28

Sony Pictures

Based on Spider-Man’s character and enemy, Morbius the Living Vampire, this film from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will hit theaters after a year and a half of delays. Jared Leto plays the protagonist, Dr. Michael Morbius, who turns into a vampire after trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. He is joined by Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madriga and Tyrese Gibson along with Michael Keaton, who will apparently reprise his MCU character Adrian Toomes / Vulture. We also want to know if there will be any more hints of a crossover here, either with Spider-Man or other characters from this universe, like Tom Hardy’s Venom.

The batman

March 4

Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Reeves’ The Batman paints to be the darkest portrait of the Dark Knight on the big screen, yet. Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are part of this Batman: Year Two adaptation that features the Vigilante going head-to-head with a dangerous serial killer: Paul’s Riddler. Hurt.

Sonic the hedgehog 2

April 8

Paramount Pictures

Ben Schwarz reprises his role as the voice of Sonic, along with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski for this sequel to the 2019 adaptation. Idris Elba joins the cast as Knuckles (an echidna). ) when Robotnik, now known as Dr. Eggman, returns from the Mushroom Planet with Knuckles in search of an emerald that can provide him with the power to build and destroy civilizations.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6th

Marvel studios

After being pushed back to May next year, the sequel to Doctor Strange brings director Sam Raimi back to superhero cinema (along with composer Danny Elfman) for Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme’s new encounter with the multiverse and all the dangers that it entails. this brings with it. Elizabeth Olsen will have an important role as Wanda Maximoff, while Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor will return to reprise their roles. Xóchitl Gómez will debut in the MCU as América Chávez.

Jurassic World: Dominion

June 10th

Universal Pictures

The heroes of the Jurassic World saga, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will join the original heroes of Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum for a culminating event that seeks to close this sixth chapter of the story with a flourish with an adventure that takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8

Marvel studios

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the only one of the original Avengers that will have four films and will be back with Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi at the helm and sharing a cast with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff , Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel, the Guardians of the Galaxy from the MCU. Christian Bale will spring into action as the evil Gorr, the Butcher God, while Portman’s Jane Foster will become her own version of Thor.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1)

October 7

Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld are back for the sequel to what many consider to be the best Spider-Man movie ever made, animated or not. Issa Rae joins the group as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman for the long-awaited film.

The Flash

November 4th

Warner Bros. Pictures

In The Flash, Ezra Miller returns as speedster Barry Allen, along with Bruce Wayne / Ben Affleck’s Batman for a reality-warping “Flashpoint” adventure that will also bring Michael Keaton back as the Dark Knight, role. which she played in the 1989 and 1992 Tim Burton tapes. Sasha Calle will play Supergirl, while Kiersey Clemons will reprise her role as Iris West, after appearing in the Justice League Snyder Cut. Ron Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11th

Marvel studios

Director Ryan Coogler returns to the world of Black Panther for a sequel to the MCU’s landmark 2018 hit. The world of Wakanda continues without the late Chadwick Boseman, bringing back the stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, as well as featuring Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams ahead of that character’s Disney + series, Iron Heart.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

December 16

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Wan returns to direct this sequel to the DC Cinematic Universe, which will also bring back stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Temuera Morrison. In this film, the aquatic hero must face an ancient power and this will lead him to forge an uneasy alliance in order to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.

One more… Avatar 2 December 16 20th Century Fox Avatar 2, which James Cameron shot consecutively with parts 3, 4 and 5. It is the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time, until it was recently surpassed by Avengers: Endgame (but it will probably regain first place. after a theatrical re-release). Avatar 2 follows the story of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s Jake and Neytiri, when an old threat returns and forces them to leave their home and explore the different regions of the planet.

