the all-rounder with four loves and a history with George Clooney

Helen Lindes is one of the most beloved Spanish models in our country and, since she was crowned Miss Spain and was very close to taking the title of Miss Universe, she has not stopped reinventing herself as an artist. Model, image of prestigious brands, mother, singer, writer, dancer … In August she celebrated her 40th birthday in style and from a very young age his great talent and charisma they are the lowest common denominator of all the projects with which he surprises the public.

Although we have your image permanently associated with the Fortunate Islands, the model was born 40 years ago in Girona, daughter of a British woman and an Andalusian, with whom she moved to Lanzarote before she was 5 years old. After competing in the 1999 Elite Model Look pageant, the great opportunity to Helen lindes came with his participation in Miss Spain in the year 2000, becoming the winner of said edition.

The title of second maid of honor in miss Universe helped cement her modeling career, combining runways and photo shoots with prestigious ad campaigns and a brief acting career by appearing on the series ‘Afterclass’. Filming set that he shared with a very young Miguel Ángel Muñoz, and Elsa Pataky.

Helen Lindes, in Miss Universe. (Getty)

His television appearances only show that he dares to try everything. If at the beginning of the year he showed his artistic gifts through a video that he has published on his Instagram account and in which he appears before the microphone singing the song ‘Thank you’ by Dido, in 2010 it was his skills on the track that he demonstrated in ‘More than dance!’. Then he shared a contest with other well-known faces such as Edurne or Carmen Lomana.

Very popular was also his television appearance in an advertisement with a beautiful and millionaire George Clooney for Nespresso. “It is hilarious and very close. He goes everywhere with 4 bodyguards, but he always approached to greet the dozens of fans who were waiting for him at the end of the shoot, “Helen pointed out in ‘El Mundo’ about the Experience of shoot with the Hollywood actor.

George Clooney, in a file image. (Getty)

Regarding his love life, he has been known three courtships before the tender began. love story with the one who is now her husband. The first of them was José María Cabrera, a Canary Islands surf champion I knew since they were just kids. Later, Helen Lindes was associated with the Josías Santana model after being photographed in very affectionate attitudes on the beach of Maspalomas in Gran Canaria. Their profession united them, as they met at a fashion show and he had been awarded the title Mr. Las Palmas 2000, but they ended the courtship in 2003.

In 2007 he formed (again) a curious couple of kings of beauty, after dating for a few months with the former Mister World, Juan García from Malaga. “We are very good friends, but we are not a couple. We were a couple, but now we are just friends,” he declared for ‘Hello!’ upon confirmation of the break.

Finally, in 2001 the stability of love came to the life of the beautiful model when she began her romance with the basketball player Rudy Fernandez. In a funny interview with Pablo Motos in ‘El hormiguero’, Helen says that the sportsman “I know hypnotized“upon seeing her on a magazine cover and a mutual friend put them in touch despite her”I had no idea who it was“.

The two were married in 2015 in a dream link held in Sa Fortalesa –the same setting chosen by Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló for their hermetic wedding–, a beautiful 17th century enclave located in the heart of Pollença Bay, in Mallorca. Amaia Salamanca or Pau Gasol were some of the witnesses of the couple’s ‘yes, I want’. Currently, they are the parents of two children, of whom the model boasts on social networks.

In addition to resuming her career as an international model, the Canary Islands have just launched into a new facet: that of a writer. Like you have also done, for example, Silvia Abril, in May 2021 she proudly published her first book of children’s stories, entitled ‘The brave horse and other stories to read as a family. ‘

When she presented it to her Instagram followers, the artist described it as a compilation of “six realistic stories that start from the precious connection that is created between a child and an animal to highlight such relevant values ​​as caring for the environment, courage, friendship and self-love. “Without a doubt, if there is something that Helen Lindes has proven over the years, that is there is nothing that you dare not try.