The cinema was born in 1895. In other words, for more than 120 years we have been witnesses of moving images. The call “seventh Art»It has given us great masterpieces but unfortunately many films have not gone down in history for being good but quite the opposite. Let’s meet below, the 5 worst movies in the history of cinema.

The 5 worst movies in movie history

The film industry in general and especially that of Hollywood It has generated, as we have already mentioned, masterpieces that are still appreciated today by moviegoers and seen and reviewed by those who managed to see them in theaters.

But if we talk a lot about the great masterpieces, We speak very little about the failures that this business has produced.

Therefore, based on the criticism and the box office that they did in their day and from a work published by the specialized magazine Empire, we can now know the ranking of the five worst movies ever. Let’s see what they are.

Batman and robin

1997, Joel Schumacher

In the fourth film in the first series of Batman films produced by Warner Bros, Batman and Robin battle Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy (Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman). With eleven nominations for the Razzie Awards, the film won worst supporting actress award for Thurman, but also generated the worst reviews for a Batman movie and in fact, the protagonist himself George Clooney, He has confessed in more than one interview regretting having done it.

Battlefield: Earth

2000, Roger Christian

In the year 3000, human people were enslaved by an alien race, with a ruthless commander and a human gaining supernatural intelligence fighting each other for the liberation of the planet. The The film, which cost eighty million dollars, raised only thirty and won nine Razzie Awards.

The guru of love

2008, Mike Myers

The story of a self proclaimed Indian guru followed by celebrities most famous on the planet and capable of imitating the voice of a man, a woman or Morgan Freeman.

The genre is that of romantic comedy, but more than laughter, it is ridiculous. The film had very bad reviews and also barely raised $ 40 million for a budget of more than 60 million.

Blitz in the ocean

1980, Jerry Jameson

A special mineral, bizanium, is located near the north pole and scientists discover that there were about 300 kilos on board the Titanic. The United States and the Soviet Union, in the middle of the Cold War, start a race against time to recover the wreck which sank in 1912. So bad was the film that Clive Cussel, author of the novel Take back the Titanic! which the movie was inspired by, refused to give up the rights to make more films based on his novels until 2005.

Epic movie

2007, Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer

A comedy that take and mix characters from other movies and movie sagas such as The Da Vinci Code, X-men, The Chronicles of Narnia, Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, creating a salad that in the end does not entertain anyone and that was vilified by critics around the world until be considered the worst movie of 2007 in many countries.