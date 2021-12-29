The 10 worst movies of 2021, according to critics
10. Diana: The Musical
The Broadway musical based on the life of Lady Di made the leap to film with this recording directed by Christopher Ashley. Jeanna de Waal gives life to the princess in the production that, according to the Best Life Online website, was recorded at the Longacre Theater in New York in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%
9. Infinite
Mark Wahlberg stars in Antoine Fuqua’s action movie Infinite. It is an adaptation of the novel by Eric Maikranz that also has another well-known face in its cast, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%
8. A mocking spirit
Edward Hall directs A Mocking Spirit, supernatural comedy. Emilia Fox, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Judi Dench are part of the cast. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%
7. Elite thieves
Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Chung headline Elite Thieves, a heist thriller directed by Renny Harlin. Nick Cannon and Tim Roth also appear in the feature film. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%
6. Breaking News in Yuba County
Directed by Tate Taylor, it also makes the worst of the year list. The black comedy stars Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, and Juliette Lewis. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
5. American Skin
Nate Parker directs and writes American Skin, a drama about racism. The director also leads the cast with Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie and Miluana Jackson. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
4. Midnight in the Switchgrass
In Midnight in the Switchgrass, Bruce Willis and Megan Fox play two law enforcement officers who team up to solve multiple murders. Randall Emmett is the director of the film. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
3. The Virtuoso
In the same year that he won the Oscar for The Father, Anthony Hopkins also appears on the list of worst films with The Virtuoso. The thriller is directed by Nick Stagliano. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
2. Music
Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler star in Music, a musical that revolves around a young woman with autism. This is the directorial debut of the singer Sia. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 23%
1. Vanquish
It is Ruby Rose’s latest project. In the thriller, directed by George Gallo, the actress has had the opportunity to share shots with Morgan Freeman in a job that has the dubious honor of being considered by critics as the worst film of the year. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%