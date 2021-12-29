The 10 worst movies of 2021, according to critics

10. Diana: The Musical

image.png

The Broadway musical based on the life of Lady Di made the leap to film with this recording directed by Christopher Ashley. Jeanna de Waal gives life to the princess in the production that, according to the Best Life Online website, was recorded at the Longacre Theater in New York in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%

9. Infinite

infinite.jpg Amazon

Mark Wahlberg stars in Antoine Fuqua’s action movie Infinite. It is an adaptation of the novel by Eric Maikranz that also has another well-known face in its cast, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%

8. A mocking spirit

image.png

Edward Hall directs A Mocking Spirit, supernatural comedy. Emilia Fox, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Judi Dench are part of the cast. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%

7. Elite thieves

image.png

Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Chung headline Elite Thieves, a heist thriller directed by Renny Harlin. Nick Cannon and Tim Roth also appear in the feature film. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%

6. Breaking News in Yuba County

image.png

Directed by Tate Taylor, it also makes the worst of the year list. The black comedy stars Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, and Juliette Lewis. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

5. American Skin

image.png

Nate Parker directs and writes American Skin, a drama about racism. The director also leads the cast with Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie and Miluana Jackson. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

4. Midnight in the Switchgrass

image.png

In Midnight in the Switchgrass, Bruce Willis and Megan Fox play two law enforcement officers who team up to solve multiple murders. Randall Emmett is the director of the film. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

3. The Virtuoso

image.png

In the same year that he won the Oscar for The Father, Anthony Hopkins also appears on the list of worst films with The Virtuoso. The thriller is directed by Nick Stagliano. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

2. Music

image.png

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler star in Music, a musical that revolves around a young woman with autism. This is the directorial debut of the singer Sia. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 23%

1. Vanquish

image.png

It is Ruby Rose’s latest project. In the thriller, directed by George Gallo, the actress has had the opportunity to share shots with Morgan Freeman in a job that has the dubious honor of being considered by critics as the worst film of the year. Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%