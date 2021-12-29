It is finally here. After 12 long months, the year enters its final week. To say goodbye to a year as diverse as this one, at Rock & Pop we do so by celebrating what we like the most: music. A) Yes, We released our list of the 10 best albums that were released throughout 2021.

And it is that despite how complex the year may be, music is always there to accompany us. For this, We want to celebrate these ten albums that in one way or another kept us company during these months and made 2021 a spectacular year for new releases among so many problems.

The 10 best albums of 2021

10. Nando García – Pirouette

Among the revelations that emerged in the Chilean music scene in 2021, Nando García rose as one of them, with a folk and alternative sound that fascinates to the core. In what is his second job after Gut and Cable 2020, the singer-songwriter from the city of Los Andes investigates topics such as failure, insecurity, homosexuality and death.

With the intimate stamp that characterizes his compositions, Nando García delivers sweet melodies with acoustic guitars, reflective lyrics and dreamlike atmospheres. Among which highlight the delicate It is always sad to cry with Clara Loffel, the sonic fantasy of Scream and Silver with Chini.png, the endearing journey of Breastplate, or another of our favorites that is … No News.

After surprising us with this new deep story that you can listen to on your way home after work or college, while you have a tea looking at the landscape or When you’re calm in the warmth of your home, we can’t wait to find out what the artist’s next musical steps will be.

9. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

What appeared to be a flash of fame from a One hit wonder, ended up consecrating one of the youngest artists on the circuit. Olivia Rodrigo started the year with the single Drivers License, a new anthem of adolescent heartbreak. Based on a true story, it used the cyber springboard to position itself as one of the best songs of the first part of the year.

But Olivia had something else to say. Deja vu Y Good for you joined together to give shape to SOUR, released on May 21. Although there were several come and go for the rights of several of his songs, these are already implanted in the musical unconscious. All this drag earned her 7 nominations for the next Grammy, also adding the achievement of being the artist of the year according to Times magazine. Who can doubt that we are facing the architect of a new musical generation?

8. Mon Laferte – Six

The singer, songwriter and activist has already experienced various musical genres such as pop, bolero, cumbia, reggaeton and rock. But with Six, Mon Laferte goes one step further, with a record work personal and a marked Mexican character that connects with the stunned times in which we live.

With great hits like ‘Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón’, ‘Que Se Know Nuestro Amor’, or ‘La Mujer’, the singer-songwriter demonstrates through boleros, salsa, and her unique Latin pop, that he is capable of dominating everything. In the album he also collaborates with great artists from the Latin American country, such as Alejandro Fernández, Gloria Trevi, Mujeres del Viento Florido and La Arrolladora.

7. ABBA – Voyage

ABBA’s “break” lasted four decades. The Swedish band had not created music since 1982 and this year they surprised in November with their album Voyage. Contains ten new songs between its Don´t Shut Me Down Y I Still Have Faith In You. The album did not stray far from the editorial line of its classics such as The Winner Takes It All, Mamma Mia Y Lay All Your Love On Me.

Between October and December 2022 ABBA will delight us with a tour of their new album. The concerts promise to have digital avatars of the youngest musicians, as was anticipated in a small teaser via YouTube. The famous musical “Mamma Mia” has paid tribute to the group through the performance of actors such as Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Cher. Hopefully they will pay tribute to the new album with version number three of the musical movie.

6. Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)

On October 22, 2012, Taylor Swift delighted us with her album Net, which came to set the precedent for when the singer began to leave the style country a bit back to venture into the world of pop. It became Swift’s first UK number one album and Billboard Hot 100 from the United States. This year Taylor brought us Red (Taylor’s Version) composed of 30 songs, of which nine are unreleased, it also includes collaborations by Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers.

The album that the American woman brings us that never goes out of style. It allows us to perceive a more mature and confident woman, capable of getting out of toxic relationships and vicious circles. On the other hand, and the most anticipated of the album by the Swifties, is that of a very extended version of All Too Well. In it he talks about a love relationship that build based on memories not very good for her. Despite not being an ideal love story, his way of telling stories through song is unmatched. Do you have 10 minutes and 13 seconds? because it’s worth tuning in.

5. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

After four years without a new record job, St. Vincent surprised again with an album inspired by his father’s release from prison in late 2019, and the New York sound of iconic R&B genre bands, psychedelic funk, soft-rock and glam la 1970s. Annie Clark offers us melodies in the style of David Bowie and Prince through a modern style, with unique and catchy choruses that materialize in singles as in electro-funk Pay your wain in pain or in the nostalgic The Melting of the Sun.

Compared to his previous albums, Daddy’s Home, which is nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, stands as a distinctive milestone, in which St. Vincent is more honest than ever in looking for the flaws and faults of those we love. This under a sound that brings us memories of what many rock scholars consider the best era of the genre.

4. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Following the success of a first album like Billie Eilish’s is not an easy thing. Much is said about the “second album curse” and how many artists do not achieve the same popularity or quality of the first release. Fortunately for the young artist, this is not even close to being her case.

Happier Than Ever Not only does it keep the essence of Billie, but it lets us get to know her much better. From the calm of Male Fantasy until the complete catharsis of the simple headline. Anyone who doubted that she is an established artist at this point, you just have to give one of the best albums of 2021 a shot.

3. The Killers – Pressure Machine

With almost two decades of career, it is difficult for a band to release one of their best albums in the middle of 2021. AFortunately, that is precisely what The Killers achieved with their seventh album, Pressure Machine. So, after a few crashes along the way, the Brandon Flowers band returns to the top with this unmissable material.

Pressure Machine celebrates stadium rock that The Killers are used to, but mixed with folk elements that make it a more varied, vulnerable and complete piece. It is especially appreciated with Runaway Horses, his beautiful collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, and what promises to be his great classics.

2. Adele – 30

They say that what is not broken, does not need to be fixed. That is precisely what has been happening with Adele in recent years, who has stayed true to his style with each new musical release. For many this could be a form of stagnation, but not for the artist who has the best-selling album of the year.

At 30, her first album in six years, Adele goes one step further and completely unleashes her emotions. Loneliness, the end of her marriage and guilt for seeing herself as “a bad mother” in front of the world and her son are some of the themes that mark her most diverse material to date. This new album follows his classic formula, but it is much more, it is a complete manifesto of adulthood.

1. Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

There are many projects in a duo of two superstars. In the world of rap this abounds. But what about R&B? Bruno Mars at the beginning of the year teamed up with Anderson .Paak to release what would be one of the best albums of 2021 and of the musicians’ career: An Evening With Silk Sonic +

An affectionate, intelligent, warm but also direct album. The goal: to seduce the viewer, and boy did they achieve it. The Grammys already have them considered for the awards, since they have two nominations: Best Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance. Barry White and James Brown would be proud.