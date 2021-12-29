Ten years later, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce was confirmed: how much money was at stake

After signing the divorce, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver will share approximately 400 million dollars in equal parts (Reuters)

Hollywood star Arnold schwarzenegger and the journalist Maria shriver have decided to sign the divorce after a decade of tough negotiations for a fortune valued at about $ 400 million. Terms of the deal were not made public.

The former couple, who got married in 1986 and they have four children in common, they sealed the agreement at the beginning of the month, but it has not been until now that the Superior Court of Los Angeles has confirmed the news. The former couple agreed to split the fortune equally.

Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage and after learning that the former governor of California had an affair with his maid, the Guatemalan Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. Fruit of that extramarital relationship was born Joseph Baena in October 1997, just days after Shriver gave birth to her fourth child with Schwarzenegger, Christopher.

When the infidelity came to light, the actor had no choice but to admit it. From that moment, a long and complex judicial process began that was delayed for ten years due to the millions at stake.

“It is a very difficult situation for him. It is a very difficult situation for my children ”, declared the actor in an interview in 2015, referring to said paternity. “It was tough for everyone. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right? “added

Happy moments from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver (Photo: WireImage)

Among the reasons that justify the long wait is the complicated distribution of assets of the assets of the marriage since there was no prenuptial agreement, as revealed TMZ. And, although the agreement is confidential, the American media assures that The affair has cost the actor more than $ 200 million – half his fortune – in addition to other assets.

Despite the scandal, the 74-year-old protagonist of “Terminator” and Shriver, 66, They have maintained a certain cordiality for the sake of their children and have been seen together at various family celebrations.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with his ex-wife and their four children

Joseph baena , 24, and Schwarzenegger have strengthened ties in recent years.

He is the only one of the five children of the actor who seems to have cultivated the interests of his father since in addition to his fondness for the bodybuilding, the young man is taking his first steps as an actor and is already filming his first movie, “Wash”.

Through his social networks, the young man shares moments he enjoys with his famous father. However, there are no images of him with his half siblings: Christina, Patrick, Christopher and Katherine, who married actor Chris Pratt two years ago.

Baena did not know that her father was Arnold Schwarzenegger until the 14 years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with his son Joseph Baena (@ projoe2)

Recently, Joseph Baena revealed why he doesn’t want to use his father’s last name: “I’m focused on building myself. I admire my father a lot.”

“He has influenced many things: the path I have taken with acting, with sport and with many other things that I am doing thanks to him”He assured making it clear that he has a very good relationship with his father, but refuses to have job opportunities because he is “the son of …”.

Keep reading:

The photos of the house that Kanye West bought to live in front of his ex, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West spent millions of dollars on a house to live across from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian