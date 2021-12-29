Sylvester Stallone’s facet as an artist and the actor’s paintings

Did you know that the actor of Rocky, Rambo Y The mercenaries do you also paint? And very well indeed. Not only do his colleagues Arnorld Schwarzenegger and John Travolta collect his paintings, but his paintings have also been exhibited in some of the most important art galleries in the world such as the State Museum of Saint Petersburg (Russia, 2013) or the Museum of Modern Art and in the of Contemporary Art of Nice (France, 2015). And during the next month of February they will be able to be seen in the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, in Germany, in an exhibition entitled “Sylvester Stallone: ​​Retrospective of the 75th anniversary” that will bring together up to 53 of his paintings made between 1966 and the present. Stallone himself once admitted to being “much better painter than actor.”

If you’ve done the math since 1966, Sylvester Stallone’s career as a painter dates back to before he began working in Hollywood as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. Wherever you see it, Stallone does it all. He discovered his love of painting at an early age, when he made his first works – very experimental – with the signature of Mike Stallone (by his full name, Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone). Later, already the Sylvester Stallone of Hollywood that we all know, he decided to combine both facets of his life and has spent half a century dedicated to cinema and painting.

What he likes about painting is that “it is the only true communication you can have. The fastest and purest translator of the subconscious “, as he once said.” When something happens inside you and you put it on the canvas, it is difficult to fake it. ” That is why it will not surprise you that his style oscillates between surrealism and expressionism and abstraction. For Stallone, painting is an opportunity to express what is inside.

Even so, his style has evolved a lot. Between the 70s and 80s he dedicated himself to making dark and expressive works where death was always very present, but lived with very bright colors and a line drawing. It is his most surreal and figurative time. But later, in the 90s and already a movie star, he invested part of his fortune to collect and study works by Picasso, Gerhard Richter, Anselm Kiefer and Mark Rothko and allowed himself to soak up contemporary art in more expressionist pieces.

Hercules O’Clock, 1991 Osthaus Museum Hagen

Among his paintings there are pictures of boxers and a colorful portrait of Michael Jackson, others of James Dean and Edgar Allan Poe (the Rocky of literature? Who has wanted to write and direct a biopic for years), a “mini Rambo” , various self-portraits and abstract figures. In them he explores themes such as fantasy and dreams, harsh reality and death, and above all the pressure of time. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter during his earlier retrospective in Nice, Stallone explained this preference for drawing clocks: “I realized that man is totally pressured by the sense of the race of time. Everything is timed. So I started putting clocks in my paintings, usually those of actors. “

From the Osthaus Museum they also point out that their paintings are “full of action” and expressiveness, like their films, and that they have multiple layers of meaning (in this case, not like The mercenaries). The truth is that for Stallone painting and cinema feed each other and both creative processes intermingle. If it weren’t for the paint, I wouldn’t have created Rocky!

Rocky’s artistic origin

As is known, Sylvester Stallone became world famous for having written the screenplay for Rocky in three and a half days, which he himself was going to star in later. What is not usually said is that in order to write the script so quickly, he first had to imagine the character with the brushes. Well, “brushes”. Stallone felt that his boxer was forged from a different material than other men, so he threw away the brushes and carved his image with a screwdriver.

The result can be seen in ‘Finding Rocky’, a painting dated 1975. The true origin of Rocky Balboa.

Finding Rocky, 1975 Osthaus Museum Hagen

