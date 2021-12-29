Svea Hernández, the scientist from Coahuila who collaborates with NASA on the James Webb space telescope
The analysis of other possible habitats for human life is one of the most prized challenges for space science. Astronomers are reaching a point where theories become viable, but as they progress, new questions arise whose answers can change the story as we have been told … and the direction where we are going.
Without work, interest and a lot of study, the goal of knowing the space in greater detail is unattainable. Therefore, with these three elements as the axis, a scientist from Coahuila has managed to join one of the most ambitious space projects of the decade, which aims to discover what life has been like for the most distant stars in the universe: the space telescope James Webb of NASA.
Svea Sarahí Hernández Orta born in Monclova, but much of his life and basic training was developed in Muzquiz, a town located approximately 140 kilometers from the border between Coahuila and Texas.
The Coahuilense is one of the Mexican women who collaborates with international space agencies and the POT, for projects to be carried out early in the life of the space telescope James Webb, launched last Saturday to analyze the life of other galaxies and the things that happened after the Big Bang.
For Svea, the significance of this research can be summarized in that “it seeks to rethink the question: are we the only ones?”
The 34-year-old began her studies in kindergarten Pedro Ramírez, in Múzquiz, and then passed through the elementary classrooms Eulalio Gutiérrez Ortiz and high school White pike. Then he moved to Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, where he had the first glimpse of what he wanted to dedicate himself professionally.
You have to be very careful in how you are going to use the telescope. NASA received a thousand proposals for the first observations, and from there 280 were accepted, among which I enter. My task will be to say which object to point to for us to study it ”
– How did you realize that you wanted to dedicate yourself to the study of the universe?
“It was not as romantic as in the films. The last year of high school you chose a major and they had biology, for medicine or something similar, management, accounting, and science It was a mathematical physicist. It wasn’t that I liked it so much, but I chose the latter because it was a challenge, and I have always liked challenges ”, he recalls in an interview with VANGUARD.
As a result of that decision, in 2003 he went on a weekend excursion with his group, where teachers brought a pair of binoculars with which they looked at the Moon and then Mars.
“In my brain something exploded. Trying to conceive that such a simple instrument can allow us something as complex as observing the structure of the Moon, which is 400 thousand kilometers away, or to Mars. There started a spark of something. It was those times that your skin got chinita “, he relates.
A MEXICAN GIVES A GAP IN THE MIDST OF FOREIGN SCIENTISTS
After learning English, the first university steps were in Del Rio, Texas, the border with Acuña, Coahuila, and two years later she was admitted to the bachelor’s degree in Astronomy In the Univertisty of Texas, where he began to interact and learn from astronomers for four years.
That was the first step in a long academic career that he would have to cover to get to where he is today, since the degree required for this is the doctorate.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure if I wanted to pursue a PhD, so I decided to look for projects. I sent at least 60 emails telling astronomers around the world that I was finishing my bachelor’s degree and that he wanted to convince me to go on to a PhD. It was a depressing stage, because they responded 10 saying they were sorry, but there were no opportunities. However, in one of the emails they answered me something else “, Svea account.
In that answer, an astronomer from the Gemini Observatory, in Chile, opened the door to a twin project –in that country– of a telescope that was being developed in Hawaii. Svea got in touch and after a series of interviews the opportunity was given, which was not entirely easy as there was no professional salary, but a kind of contract with a student scholarship.
“It was not only a professional experience, but a personal one. As a student at the University of Texas, I remember that I had many complexes, which I did not realize: being in an astronomy field, being the only Mexican and of the few women, I felt that I did not belong there and that they were going to realize. Sometimes I tried not to sound Mexican, and not because I thought they were going to discriminate against me, but it was in the subconscious, because I saw that they had had opportunities that I had not “, remember.
However, these complexes began to collapse as the project was linked in Hawaii, as it was made up of an international team, where he met with other people from Latin America, Europe and Africa.
“There I took off those complexes like layers of onion. They looked proud to be where they were from. I started to wake up and say: I am Mexican, bring me a hat and a tequila. I have to show them“, He says.
After almost a year, Svea He made the decision to continue his journey in Spain, where an astronomer was interested in offering him a place in a master’s degree. However, immigration problems complicated their arrival, Well, I had to wait about a year.
“In that year, I couldn’t stay without doing anything, and I started looking for professional work. In 2011 an opportunity came up in Baltimore, where I am currently (Space Telescope Science Institute). There I started working with the Hubble Space Telescope. And in the middle of it, I did my first tests with the James Webb telescope “, he details, as well as the journey that this represented with comings and goings to the state of California.
In January 2015 he moved to Netherlands, getting a direct place in his doctorate because he accredited his master’s degree thanks to the experience acquired.
“There I focused on investigating how galaxies evolve. I focus on the chemical side and how the galaxy works: how certain elements like calcium and iron are created when certain stars die and explode. The distant galaxies were studied, simply by analyzing the chemical composition and with this you can discover if they collided at some point “, exposes.
Upon completion, she applied for a new opportunity at the Baltimore institute, where from 2020 she began with a steady job as an astronomer. There he spends 50 percent of his time doing research on the evolution of galaxies through the telescope. Hubble, and other terrestrial ones, while the other 50 percent is service to the institute.
AN OPPORTUNITY ARRIVES TO MAKE HISTORY
The history of space telescopes began decades ago. The concept of James webb was born in the early 1990s, very shortly after the Hubble was launched. For its operation, NASA receives international astronomy proposals, with the aim of analyzing the life and past of the galaxies, and if there is a future for humanity in them.
“Scientists knew that Hubble was going to be good, but that science was going to reach a limit with it and they started talking about James Webb ”, Svea comments.
The space telescope James webb It will have an eight meter mirror that will allow you to see almost three times more than Hubble, and will reach a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from the earth. It will not be able to receive space missions and it is proposed that it have a life of five years, although if the fuel is optimized, it can last up to 10 years; a task in which Svea will collaborate.
“You have to be very careful in how you are going to use the telescope. NASA received a thousand proposals for the first observations, and from there 280 were accepted, among which I enter. My task will be to say which object to aim for for us to study it ”, Explain.
And that is where the specialty matter of Svea go into action. His project will observe a galaxy called M83, which is located 15 million light years away, to investigate its center and chemistry, since it has a constant and intense star formation, and from there a high amount of radiation. The activity of the M83 could be very similar to the behavior of the first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.
“We want to solve essential questions with the James Webb: what was the life of the first galaxies like after the Big Bang? We want to see the first stars form, which is something we have never seen “, emphasizes the scientist from Coahuila.
Svea assures that, although the subject is complex, the simple is also sought, such as microscopic life … rather than “aliens”.
“In recent years many exoplanets have been discovered that revolve around stars, and with that we have learned that there are many solar systems in this same galaxy. The size of the James Webb will allow us not only to take an image, but also the atmospheres of other planets, and with this we will know if there are others similar to those of the Earth. And one step further is that once we find them, then the second question is: can we find life on those planets? “, he points out.
From his point of view, Svea considers that the astronomy currently being developed in Mexico must begin to be more recognized, and that this science must approach the education of young students.