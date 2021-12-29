Svea Hernández, the scientist from Coahuila who collaborates with NASA on the James Webb space telescope

The analysis of other possible habitats for human life is one of the most prized challenges for space science. Astronomers are reaching a point where theories become viable, but as they progress, new questions arise whose answers can change the story as we have been told … and the direction where we are going. Without work, interest and a lot of study, the goal of knowing the space in greater detail is unattainable. Therefore, with these three elements as the axis, a scientist from Coahuila has managed to join one of the most ambitious space projects of the decade, which aims to discover what life has been like for the most distant stars in the universe: the space telescope James Webb of NASA. Svea Sarahí Hernández Orta born in Monclova, but much of his life and basic training was developed in Muzquiz, a town located approximately 140 kilometers from the border between Coahuila and Texas. IT MAY INTEREST YOU: ‘I experienced the sensation of floating in space’; saltillense recounts his learnings at NASA The Coahuilense is one of the Mexican women who collaborates with international space agencies and the POT, for projects to be carried out early in the life of the space telescope James Webb, launched last Saturday to analyze the life of other galaxies and the things that happened after the Big Bang. For Svea, the significance of this research can be summarized in that “it seeks to rethink the question: are we the only ones?” The 34-year-old began her studies in kindergarten Pedro Ramírez, in Múzquiz, and then passed through the elementary classrooms Eulalio Gutiérrez Ortiz and high school White pike. Then he moved to Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, where he had the first glimpse of what he wanted to dedicate himself professionally.

You have to be very careful in how you are going to use the telescope. NASA received a thousand proposals for the first observations, and from there 280 were accepted, among which I enter. My task will be to say which object to point to for us to study it ”

– How did you realize that you wanted to dedicate yourself to the study of the universe? "It was not as romantic as in the films. The last year of high school you chose a major and they had biology, for medicine or something similar, management, accounting, and science It was a mathematical physicist. It wasn't that I liked it so much, but I chose the latter because it was a challenge, and I have always liked challenges ", he recalls in an interview with VANGUARD. As a result of that decision, in 2003 he went on a weekend excursion with his group, where teachers brought a pair of binoculars with which they looked at the Moon and then Mars. "In my brain something exploded. Trying to conceive that such a simple instrument can allow us something as complex as observing the structure of the Moon, which is 400 thousand kilometers away, or to Mars. There started a spark of something. It was those times that your skin got chinita ", he relates. A MEXICAN GIVES A GAP IN THE MIDST OF FOREIGN SCIENTISTS After learning English, the first university steps were in Del Rio, Texas, the border with Acuña, Coahuila, and two years later she was admitted to the bachelor's degree in Astronomy In the Univertisty of Texas, where he began to interact and learn from astronomers for four years. That was the first step in a long academic career that he would have to cover to get to where he is today, since the degree required for this is the doctorate. "I wasn't 100 percent sure if I wanted to pursue a PhD, so I decided to look for projects. I sent at least 60 emails telling astronomers around the world that I was finishing my bachelor's degree and that he wanted to convince me to go on to a PhD. It was a depressing stage, because they responded 10 saying they were sorry, but there were no opportunities. However, in one of the emails they answered me something else ", Svea account. In that answer, an astronomer from the Gemini Observatory, in Chile, opened the door to a twin project –in that country– of a telescope that was being developed in Hawaii. Svea got in touch and after a series of interviews the opportunity was given, which was not entirely easy as there was no professional salary, but a kind of contract with a student scholarship. "It was not only a professional experience, but a personal one. As a student at the University of Texas, I remember that I had many complexes, which I did not realize: being in an astronomy field, being the only Mexican and of the few women, I felt that I did not belong there and that they were going to realize. Sometimes I tried not to sound Mexican, and not because I thought they were going to discriminate against me, but it was in the subconscious, because I saw that they had had opportunities that I had not ", remember. However, these complexes began to collapse as the project was linked in Hawaii, as it was made up of an international team, where he met with other people from Latin America, Europe and Africa. "There I took off those complexes like layers of onion. They looked proud to be where they were from. I started to wake up and say: I am Mexican, bring me a hat and a tequila. I have to show them", He says.