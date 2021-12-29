Surprises and disappointments: celebrities who fell in love on set and confessed decades later

Hollywood is full of stories of actors who had crushes on shootings, made that relationship, and even started a family. At the same time, many celebrities ended up being celebrity couples for whom they felt things before meeting them personally. But nevertheless, there are few accounts of colleagues who fell in love on the set -or even previously-, but they preferred to reveal it later . In this note we remember those anecdotes about the confessions that came at the least expected moment.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Mark Davis – WireImage

The case of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock is an example of how sometimes feelings, when saved, can no longer be realized after a long time has passed. The actors became close friends during the filming of Maximum speed in the early 90s, but decades later it was the Oscar winner who decided to reveal that in that shoot she had experienced a very deep love for her co-star. The news surprised the actor from Matrix, who in the Ellen DeGeneres program reacted visibly shocked, but by a very important fact that he had preserved for years: he too had fallen in love with her and he hadn’t wanted to tell her either.

Sandra Bullock and her crush on Keanu Reeves – Source: YouTube

“I think about how cute Keanu was and how hard it was to focus while filming,” Bullock had said in 2018. “We never dated, I think there was something about me that he didn’t like, but it seems to me that we were friends for so long because nothing happened, “added the actress. Watching the video with the statements, Reeves was blunt: “I didn’t know what had happened to her, but evidently Sandra didn’t know that I was in love with her,” he revealed. Then, the host wanted to know if something had happened between them: “We were working,” clarified Reeves, who returned to form a duo with Bullock in 2006 in the film by Argentine Alejandro Agresti, The lake House.

Keanu Reeves confessed that he liked Sandra Bullock – Source: YouTube

In November of this year, in dialogue with Esquire magazine, the actress stated that she always believed that “being together” would have ruined the friendship they knew how to build. “Keanu is a guy who, I think, is friends with all the women he dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him so maybe we could have survived ”, He expressed. Currently, the actor is in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant and Bullock is still in a stable relationship with Bryan Randall. However, she confessed that she would like to work with her friend again. “I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die, just laughing with him,” he said.

Drew Barrymore and Michael Vartan in a scene from Never Kissed Archive

Raja Gosnell’s romantic comedy Never kissed that cemented the fame of its protagonist, Drew Barrymore, he turned 22 years old in 2021, and in september the actress decided to pay tribute to him on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show. To the delight of fans of the unforgettable film, Drew brought together Molly Shannon (who played Anita in the feature film), David Arquette (who played Rob Geller) and Michael Vartan, the heartthrob of the film, who put himself in the shoes of Professor Sam Coulson. The four shared various anecdotes from the shoot and recalled the most iconic sequences, including the final kiss between Josie and Sam. At that moment, The 53-year-old actor told Drew, 46, that seeing the kiss always makes him very emotional, and decided to tell him why.

Michael Vartan and Drew Barrymore met again more than two decades after the filming of Never Kissed

“This movie has been a very big part of my life. Every time they stop me in the street they do it to mention me to Never kissed so it’s wonderful to be in the reunion and to have been part of the cast, “said the actor from Alias, And then it got more personal. “There is a story about the famous scene [del beso] about which I have spoken with few people, and I do not know if I should do it now because you do not know her, “he told the actress, to whom finally He ended up confessing that kissing her on that baseball field felt “too real.”

“We hugged, we started kissing and you really kissed me, you kissed me a lot, and I must tell you that I was not ready at all. Now I am a man, but then I was a young boy and I had feelings, feelings that I experienced very quickly ”, Vartan confessed, who also admitted that what his character felt was confused with his own feelings towards her. Then I panicked. Luckily I was able to continue with other scenes with ease, but the truth is that you kissed very well, “he said with a laugh. Barrymore, with his relaxed driving style, also told him a secret.

“You know what?” He began. “You weren’t married at the time so I sent myself to kiss you like that because you were single and I figured I wasn’t going to offend anyone and you did something that for me is the most romantic thing that can be done in a kiss, which is the fact of taking the woman’s face with your hands, “he told his colleague, with whom he later took some photos for Instagram that immortalized that necessary reunion.

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie The Good Girl Archive

Miguel Arteta’s film A good girl Not only did it mean Jennifer Aniston’s take off from her role as a comedian seen in Friends. The drama, with an excellent script by the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White also allowed Jake Gyllenhaal to shine, who in 2002 was already emerging as an actor of enormous talent.

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal Mark Mainz – Getty Images North America

However, beyond its artistic merits, the film was recently remembered by Jake – who played Holden Worther in the feature film, a young man who fell almost obsessively in love with his co-worker, Justine Last, Aniston’s character – who He stated that it was very difficult to film the romantic scenes with his partner. The reason? He felt very strong things for Jennifer and couldn’t say them.

“Filming the sex scenes was torture, yes it was,” said Gyllenhaal. in the program The Howard Stern Show, but he made a caveat: “I mean, It was a mixture of sensations. Love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching them on set. That doesn’t excite me, ”he continued. “It’s strangely mechanical and it’s also a dance, you’re doing a choreography for a camera. As in the scenes of a fight, you have to choreograph them ”.

Aniston and Gyllenhaal gave great performances in A Good Girl Archive

After Gyllenhaal admitted that he was in love with the actress on the set, Stern investigated her fears in the romantic sequences and asked how she managed not to become more confused. With great discursive handling, Jake chose not to answer that question and limited himself to talking about the technical part of a hinge film in his life. Just three years after its premiere, the actor earned his first Oscar nomination for his memorable performance in Secret in the mountain.

Reese Witherspoon’s reaction after Matthew McConaughey confessed that he had been in love with her Screenshot

In full promotion of the sequel to the animated film Sing, Reese witherspoon She learned from the audience who was watching the Ellen DeGeneres show that her partner in the film, Matthew McConaughey, had had a crush on her in the past. The shocked face of the actress from Big Little Lies was recorded on camera and amused the actor, who elaborated on those feelings that he had long ago and that in this case would not have arisen on the set of Mud, Jeff Nichols’ crude 2012 film they worked on together, given that the actor was already married to Camila Alves, although He also did not clarify whether that shoot rekindled his love for Reese.

The confession came when DeGeneres wanted to know who had been the first famous person they had fallen in love with. The first to respond was Whitherspoon, who spoke of Jim Morrison, frontman of The Doors. When Matthew’s turn came, he didn’t hesitate for a second: “I was a bit in love with the young woman sitting to my left. She was one of my first impossible loves and if you have seen the movie [haciendo referencia al film Verano del ‘62: Fin de la inocencia, de 1991], it is inevitable not to be in love with her ”, he stressed. Sensing some disbelief, he reaffirmed: “This is true, this is a true story.”

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon promoting Sing sequel

Likewise, McConaughey recalled the exact moment in which he met the actress for the first time in 2006, after she won the Oscar for her work in Johnny & June, passion and madness. “We met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, said ‘hello’ to each other and had a drink,” he said. “I remember you congratulating me on my award,” added Whiterspoon. As in the case of Bullock and Reeves, They decided that the chemistry they had would not pass to greater and they moved on with their lives. “I want to say that Matthew stole my heart on my wedding day. That day, he danced with all the guests who were over 65 … That’s the kind of person he is. My mother could have died that day, she was like ‘oh my god’ “, said Reese, who is now a great friend of the actor, whose agent was precisely her husband, Jim Toth.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer fell in love filming Friends Instagram.com

One of the most important television events of the year was the meeting of Friends, which could be seen in our country from June 29 on the streaming platform HBO Max. The anticipated Emmy-nominated special showed the protagonists’ reunion, their visit to the set where they filmed from 1994 to 2004 and, among other pearls, a talk with him. host of the event, James Corden. One of the driver’s questions was the trigger for Jennifer Aniston Y David schwimmer -the unforgettable Rachel Green and Ross Geller- will tell for the first time publicly that they had fallen in love during the filming of the series.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston Jim Smeal – Ron Galella Collection

“In the first season I really liked Jen, and at some point the feeling was mutual. But it was like two ships crossing in the ocean, because one of us was always in a relationship with another person and that was a limit that we never crossed. We respect that, ”stated the actor. For her part, Aniston talked about how viewers anxiously awaited the first kiss between her characters, while they were very worried because, although that moment was gestating in the fictional plane, it simultaneously meant a lot to both of them.

Friends reunion trailer

In fact, friends and colleagues admitted at the meeting that the romantic scenes between Ross and Rachel somewhat helped them deal with how they felt when the cameras were turned off. “We channeled our adoration and love into the story of Ross and Rachel,” explained Aniston, who also revealed that between takes she was hugging Schwimmer on the couch at Central Perk, where they fell asleep together. The confession of the actors was, without a doubt, the great surprise of the special about the beloved sitcom.