Spiderman breaks the box office and feeds the controversy – Come and see

The latest Spiderman film has already exceeded its first $ 1 billion in revenue, a figure that shows that it does not need publicity, it is clear that it will continue to work with the one it had and that those who promote it now are those who have already gone through the cinema. In the supposed case that there is someone who has not yet found out about the existence of “SM: no way home”, its protagonist, Tom Holland decided to take on the defense of superheroes and Marvel, the universe where they are born, grow and develop .

The target of his proclamation is the small group of directors headed by Martin Scorsese, the man who dared to say that those productions that generate more money than a casino seem to him more like amusement parks than movies. And even more, what really constitutes almost an insult, that he has tried many times to sit down and watch some of them, but never reached the end.

Holland broke spears for Spiderman and considered that the film made merits to aspire to the Oscar and sent those who dispute its quality to ask actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, who participate in both cinematographic worlds , whether or not they feel deserving of the highest award.

Scorsese, who turned 79 and is responsible for a veritable cinematic pearl necklace from “Taxi Driver” to “The Departed”, is relentless when he refers to Marvel products as “franchises”, confronting them with the rest of the productions.

And to add insult to injury, use a certain condescension. “I know that if I was younger, I could have been excited about those productions and maybe even wanted to do one. But I grew up the moment I grew up and developed a sense of the movies – of what they were and what they could become – that is as far from the Marvel universe as Earth is from the Alpha Centaur. “

But Holland isn’t going to loosen up. “You can ask Martin Scorsese. Would you like to make a Marvel movie? He does not know how it is because he has never done one “he emphasizes and then warns that he starred in both kinds of films” and the only difference, actually is that one is much more expensive than the other, but the way in which I analyze the character , the way in which the director marks the arc of the story is all the same, only that it is done on a different scale ”.

The discussion that, ultimately, is presented as effectiveness against art or a kind of box office kills creativity is valid and can enrich the history of the seventh art as long as the contenders do not fall into absurd reductionisms.

The success of the third film with Holland as the exclusive protagonist is so spectacular that, in principle, if there is one thing that cannot be underestimated, it is the taste of the people who flock to theaters.

There are also production schemes, investments and advertising campaigns to consider, which feed the position of the defenders of Marvel or that of those who claim more artistic productions. There will always be, however, details that close the gap.

In order not to deviate a millimeter from this latest and blockbuster Marvel production, in it the British Benedict Cumberbatch is in the role of Doctor Strange, the same one who, in the skin of the complex and fearsome Phil Burbank shines in “The power of the dog” and To whom all the critics are running for the Oscar for best leading actor, and he is an exceptional performer, directed by Jon Watts or Jane Campion.