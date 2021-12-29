‘Spider-Man: No Way home’: Why can only Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man use natural spider web? – Movie news

Peter Parker’s version of Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland has to make his spider web synthetically and use a device to launch it, this is why.

SPOILER ALERT!

If you have not yet seen ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and want to see it, do not continue reading because that report contains information that will gut part of the film.

When Doctor Strange’s spell fails to breach the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the three Spider-Man of the three sagas -Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland- coincide in a single space time being able to compare both their suits and their powers.

And that’s when the doubt arises “But can you use spider web naturally without synthesizing it?” the other Spider-Man ask Peter Parker, who is surprised by the question, but fails to give any answer.

However, the directors of the three sagas gave the answer even before the latest Spider-Man movie that is sweeping the box office, was a reality. In the trilogy of Tobey Maguire, director Sam Raimi, chose to have it be a natural physical evolution and the fabric would come directly from his wrists and be produced by his body naturally. But this was lost in later versions where you have to chemically synthesize it and design a mechanical device to launch it.

Marvel chose to include in the later versions by the spider web launchers and the synthetic web because narratively it allowed him to show the ingenuity of the Peter of Tom holland and promote the rapprochement with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) The fact that Peter Parker had to make his own spider web, and build and engineer the launchers draws the attention of Tony Stark who realizes the talent of Peter Parker and offers to train at Stark Industries. Thanks to that, Parker receives a high-tech suit and his Artificial Intelligence assistant.



Marvel In some comics he threw organic cloth after being attacked by the Spider Queen



TOFurthermore, the creator of Spider-Man in the comics, Stan Lee, explained in an interview with Screen Rant, that the fact that Peter Parker has to make his own spider web and his triggers give it a more vulnerable nuance to the character which narratively gives a lot of play, since the artifact could run out of liquid at any time, which happens several times both in the comics and in the last saga.

The natural spider web was already in the comics

Although the idea of ​​the organic spider web also of Raimi was also in the comics. In fact Peter Parker does not have that gift at first, but after the Spider Queen turns him into a giant spider when he is reborn as The Other. That’s when he develops glands in his forearms. It even had specific organs to launch them, the rows on the inside of the wrists. In them there was a central row that let out the capturing threads and lianas to move and the rest, which surrounded the main one, emitted the other types of cloth, each of which had its secretory gland, as explained in the Spider fandom community. -Man Wiki.

What is the difference between synthetic and natural spider web?

The difference between the two spider webs lies in the way they are produced, although they have different properties. While the natural one can last a whole week, the artificial one barely lasted two hours. In the comic it is even suggested that some arachnics should be encouraged by their own fabric in order to continue manufacturing it, but Spider-Man never encountered this circumstance