so you can identify the false and dangerous versions of the antacid

The Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued a sanitary alert by the counterfeit antacid Sal de Grapes Picot in its presentation of five grams.

As detailed in the report, the company in charge of manufacturing the product RB Salute México, SA de CV, presented the complaint to the Commission in which they reported that they had not produced the counterfeit batches.

According to Cofepris, the fake lots are the following:

CE94 expiring in October 2023

expiring in October 2023 BTI3 expiring in December 2023

expiring in December 2023 CK83 expiring in December 2024

Verification methods

The Commission also mentioned that before consuming the product, the batch that appears on the packaging should be verified and if it corresponds to any of the lists or presents any irregularity. its use is avoided and the complaint is made on the Cofepris page.

Other elements that also make it possible to identify these counterfeits are that on the front there is distortion in the image and caption “For an upset stomach“, which together with the weight of the package is difficult to read.





On the back, the expiration date does not correspond to the original, the text is illegible and the image representing a pregnant woman it’s not sharp, plus the edges are thick and ragged.

In the part of the content that is also fraudulent, clumps are formed and it has a whiter coloration than the original version.