Shares of a Tesla rival fall after delaying delivery of several of its vehicles until 2023

The decision was justified by the problems of the global supply chain, as well as the limitations of the pandemic and the difficulties of the labor market.

Shares of US electric car company Rivian Automotive, described as a rival to Tesla, fell 3.94% on the decision to postpone the launch of one of its electric trucks and a sports SUV with large battery packs until 2023. according to Reuters.

The decision was justified by the problems of the global supply chain, as well as the limitations of the pandemic and the difficulties of the labor market, explained the head of the company, Robert Joseph Scaringe.

“In order to cater to the largest number of pre-order holders, we will prioritize building the Big Pack Battery Adventure Pack over the next year,” Scaringe said in an email that was posted by a Rivian customer on Reddit. .

So far, Rivian has delivered 386 of the 652 vehicles built, including a ‘pickup’ and an SUV. In total, there have been some 71,000 orders for the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV in the United States and Canada.

Previously, Rivian had managed to become the largest non-revenue company in the US by market value. A few days after going public on November 10 with a public offering to sell at $ 78 per share, Rivian’s shares rose by 67% until almost 130 dollars, according to Nasdaq data.