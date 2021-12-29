SENSATIONAL TUMBLER AND ADVANTAGE TUMBLERS 3-0 IN PLAYOFFS

Culiacán, Sinaloa; December 28, 2021 (Tomateros Press) .-Tomateros de Culiacán scored four runs in the so-called lucky episode, to turn the game around and in the end, they managed to beat Mayos de Navojoa by a score of 5-3.

With this home win, the Culichi team leads 3-0 in the playoff first-round series. In addition, the win is the 50th in the playoffs for Benjamin Gil, since he began his managerial career.

The final entry began with a ball from Antonio Garzón to Emmanuel Ávila. Matías Carrillo retired the left-handed reliever and brought in Jesús Fabián Anguamea, who struck out by throwing to Ali Solís for the first out. Then José Guadalupe Chávez negotiated a passport and both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch, with Randy Romero batting.

Later in the shift, Anguamea struck out Romero, but the batter reached base on a wild pitch that also allowed Avila to run and Chavez’s advance to third. There it was everything for the right and Daniel Duarte entered the relief.

With men on the corners, Ramiro Peña rolled to second base. Omar Meza got the second out in the second half, but Peña beat Jorge Flores’ shot to push in the second of the rally.

Sebastián Elizalde extended the episode with a single to right field, which put Peña at third. Finally, Joey Meneses hit the fourth with a single to center field. Roel Santos picked up the ball and shot wide to third, prompting Elizalde to score Tomateros’ fifth and final run.

The icing on the cake had taken the lead in the first inning with an RBI single by Joey Meneses against starter Raul Carrillo.

Mayos turned it over at the top of the second. Kyle Martin opened the inning with a solo HR to left field against Anthony Vasquez. After one out, Samar Leyva hit an infield hit and Omar Meza followed with a double to right field. A fielding error by Sebastián Elizalde allowed Leyva to turn the score around.

Leyva himself put things 3-1 in the sixth high, with a solo homer against Vasquez.

For the Tomateros, Anthony Vasquez, who had five 10-hit innings, two earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts, started and went without a decision. He was relieved by the winner José Luis Bravo (2 EL), Zach Hartman (1 1/3 EL) and Derrick Loop (2/3), who achieved the save.

BOX SCORE

This Wednesday the fourth of the first round series will take place. For the Tomateros, Édgar Arredondo will pitch, while the visitors have the right Marco Carrillo scheduled. The play ball will be sung at 8:00 p.m. in central Mexico.