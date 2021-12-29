Selena Gomez avoids millionaire lawsuit against Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez had a lot to do with the resolution of a controversial lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber

During 2020, Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two girls. According to their testimonies, these events happened between 2014 and 2015; one of them claimed that the assault occurred in March 2014, at a Scooter Braun event.

“My friends and I were enjoying the night until a man came up to us and said if we wanted to wait to meet Justin when the show was over. Obviously we said yes. (…) Justin and another man who looked like his friend invited us to the Four Seasons Hotel (…). Upon arrival, Justin’s friend took my two friends and he took me to another room. Justin made me promise that I would not say anything to anyone or I would have a serious legal problem ”, explained the girl, adding that her kisses were rising in tone until the singer took advantage of her.

It was when a girl named Khadidja assured that she believed in Danielle’s story, stating that she had also been a victim of Justin.

Khadidja says the sexual abuse occurred in March 2015, when she and some friends were waiting for Justin outside a New York hotel to ask for an autograph. One of Justin’s friends came out and told her that the singer found her attractive and invited her to meet him in his hotel room.

However, the interpreter of Peaches He denied the allegations and shared evidence of his innocence involving his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Bieber said that during one of the nights that the sexual assault was supposed to take place, he was with his ex-girlfriend.

“As he told his story, I wowed a crowd in Austin at Sxsw, where I appeared on stage with my assistant on the secondary stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know is that I attended that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. “

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Selena Gomez avoids a millionaire lawsuit against Justin

The $ 10 million lawsuit against Justin has just been dissolved; According to the Radar Online portal, Bieber and Daniella resolved the case through private mediation, without the need for a trial involved. For her part, in the case of Khadidja, the girl requested that the singer’s claim be dismissed, assuring that what she said against him was not defamatory.

It was the evidence related to Selena that kept Justin from being sued for millions of dollars.

