Sandra Bullock: the actress who shines the most in streaming

Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry and Regina King are some of the Oscar winners who have released new movies on Netflix in the last three months. With different degrees and nuances, they are all stars with undoubted power of appeal, capable of attracting a reasonable audience to almost any story and giving their characters folds.

None, of course, bears the Sandra Bullock brand: she is the only actress with two tapes in the streaming service’s historic top 10. A position is held thanks to Bird box: Blind (2018) and the other is for the recent Unforgivable. One film is part of the post-apocalyptic genre and the other operates as a drama on a human scale. Bullock works on all registers.

Strangely, both films are the only premieres that the interpreter has accumulated since the end of 2018, when she also led the female cast of the irregular Ocean’s 8: Scammers. And to find another significant success in your career you have to go back to Gravity (2013), by Alfonso Cuarón. Under that reality, it is not a nonsense to say that streaming revitalized Bullock’s career and that Bullock has brought shine to the original production of the platform.

Bird Box. Photo: Netflix

His latest milestone is Unforgivable, a film that would hardly have gathered audiences en masse in theaters but that on Netflix has already been in the top 10 of the most viewed films of today for a month. Thus, he ended up establishing himself as the second star to register with two feature films in the historical review of the platform (Ryan Reynolds appears with Squad 6 Y Red alert).

Based on an acclaimed 2009 British miniseries – by the same creator of Happy valley, Sally Wainwright–, its plot revolves around a woman who is released after a 20-year sentence for having killed a sheriff in her city. His reintegration becomes a whirlwind when he learns that his younger sister was given up for adoption and at the same time the officer’s children know that he was released from prison.

Although it is far from being a great film – the reviews ranged from mixed to cold – Bullock scores a success among the public that could well be worth two, because she is also an executive producer and managed, thanks to her name, to bring together a good cast (Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan) and cast Hans Zimmer as composer of the original music.

Bird box: Blind It wasn’t an artistic feat either, but at a fledgling moment in Netflix’s movie production it marked a milestone, confirming a path for the streaming platform: Films serving stars like Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth boast great numbers. promotion and mark a good audience among users, no matter how forgettable (or enduring) they may be.

Photo: KIMBERLEY FRENCH / NETFLIX © 2021

2022 will be a good time to see if the appeal of having Sandra Bullock as the protagonist is still a guarantee in the movie theater, or, on the contrary, it is best developed in streaming. First, in March, it will arrive with The lost city, a film that mixes romance and adventures that he leads with Channing Tatum. It is not based on any previous story and its advance does not suggest anything too new, so it will be necessary to see if the interest in its actors (Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt also participate) ends up working.

In a role that is presumed somewhat more secondary, the actress is also part of Bullet train, an action tape about five assassins aboard a Japanese bullet train. Here he shares with Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny, and the direction is provided by David Leitch, who did Atomic Y Deadpool 2.

Bullock returns in duplicate, tries the action star suit on the big screen again and aspires to repeat the drag that he has conquered from the hand of his good friend Netflix.