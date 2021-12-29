Salud started Merck’s retroviral distribution today against COVID-19

Mellado said this morning that the first 500 doses of Mulnopiravir are here.

Dr. Carlos Mellado, Secretary of the Department of Health.

The Department of Health today began the distribution of first stocks of a retroviral from Merck that in its oral version will help combat the symptoms of COVID-19, but the Secretary of Health Carlos Mellado confirmed that the offering workshops to doctors about possible contraindications of the drug.

Mellado said this morning that the first 500 doses of Mulnopiravir, a drug from oral administration which will require a prescription to be dispensed and that helps alleviate the symptoms of COVID.

“It is a medicine like the tamiflu it has been used in other viruses, “Mellado said in an interview in which he revealed that the island will initially receive some 2,600 treatments of the medicine that has an emergency approval from the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The doctor from another party indicated that his agency will do everything possible to achieve the resumption of face-to-face classes in the country’s schools and universities, before the claims of scientists and leaders educational studies consulted by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that recommend a restart of online courses.

“We are looking for all the alternatives because the last thing that can be closed is the schools,” Mellado said in a interview with journalist Celimar Adames in which he confirmed that this week will be neuralgic.

“The classes have to be face-to-face. We want people to cooperate to achieve it. They should not attend activities massive crowding of public and they must be vaccinated, “he said, referring to the fact that still 17 percent of the population has not received any vaccine.