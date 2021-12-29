Rodolfo Pizarro responded to criticism from a sports commentator on social networks

The situation ignited in social networks when Rodolfo Pizarro replied a tweet from Omar zeron where he criticized his possible arrival in Rayados from Monterrey being an ‘overrated’ player.

“If the Pizarro to Striped umpteenth opportunity to an overrated, inflated player who does not keep his feet on the ground and who lives from collective work to achieve triumphs. Ahhh, I forgot, he hides in the important moments, “he wrote Zero On twitter.

One user cited said tweet from Omar Y Pizarro he lashed out with everything. “Name leave it, nothing more to the other that your ex-old woman does not speak to me so that she does not have so much resentment hahaha but I understand my Omarcititititito! Hahaha greetings my king,” he wrote Rodolfo.

“The problem is that he is not a reporter, I think it appears on YouTube, although it is going to my compa,” he wrote Pizarro to which Zerón replied: “Whenever you like, I’m at your service at TNT Sports narrating and commenting on the Champions, a tournament in which the best play, hopefully one day I can tell you, keep looking forward to it, see you soon compa “.

