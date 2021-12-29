Rihanna in stockings and underwear, everything fans could ask for | INSTAGRAM

Who is better to decide what even a Rihanna fan would love to end the year?, But an admirer himself who is dedicated to gathering only the best images and Photo shoots of the beautiful singer and now a fashion designer.

Once again, an account of Instagram dedicated to collecting the best moments of the businesswoman shared this image that contains what any of her loyal fans would like to enjoy the artist in these last days of the year.

This is a very recent photograph in which the famous woman was promoting her brand Savage x Fenty, a company with which she had the opportunity to launch three different volumes of catwalks for the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

In the entertainment piece, we can see how she looks with black stockings and interiors, a very flirtatious outfit that made it clear that she is also very good at taking pictures and that she is not only good at singing.

Those of you who already know her very well were not surprised by the fact of her great talent but by her beauty, because on her right leg we have read Savage x Fenty in some very flirty lyrics that could not be stopped sharing on social networks.

CLICK HERE TO SEE RIRI’S COQUET PHOTO

Rihanna has many photographs that deserve the attention that her fans give her.



And if that were not enough, he was in a position that was also very attractive to Internet users, with pointy sneakers and also revealing those hidden tattoos that Internet users enjoy so much.

Rihanna recently broke the big news that she is not retired from music completely, there is still some chance that she will be back with some new album or with new performances very soon.

This news very much moved his audience and of course we will not be sharing when it happens, so you don’t miss it, stay tuned and find out here.