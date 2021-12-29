Revocation of Mandate: what is AMLO’s Plan B if the INE refuses to carry out the consultation

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The course of the consultation for the Revocation of the Mandate it’s every day more uncertain: although the failures of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) they figured as the green light for its realization, the negatives of National Electoral Institute (INE) and even the complaint against him they totter the corrupted bridge toward participatory democracy, as you called it Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Despite the bumps along the way, the Mexican president has shown himself and expressed trusted in which the exercise will take place. A position which he has maintained even before the most radical scenario: the possibility that the Institute will not do it in April 2022 as it is contemplated.

Given this, the Chief Executive stated during the morning of this December 29 that your Government already contemplates a plan B – And till plan c – with which they would seek to make the query “in one way or another”.

The first suggests that it be the same citizenship which organizes and carries out the exercise, in such a way that “The essence of democracy is preserved”, according to what he said on December 21.

“The citizens could make the consultation. The town is organized. We won the election for the people, for the people. That is the essence of democracy, the citizen who wants to exercise his rights, who participates, who seeks changes ”.

(Photo: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Meanwhile, the second option just revealed this Wednesday involves hire “prestigious” survey companies:

“The other is that we make a collection to hire some 10 prestigious polling companies in Mexico and ask the same thing: Do you want Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue as president or to resign?”

That way, he asserted, one could even save time before the possibility of do it by phone or by way digital, but he stressed that the contracted companies should be “the ones that least spoiled”.

“It wouldn’t take long. It could even be done even by phone and another home party and the result is obtained and made known. (…) Maybe 10 (companies) are a lot of pollsters, but five. There is everything, you want them to be those that least spoon or that do not spoon and that do not put yeast”, He mentioned between laughs.

(Photo: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

However, even with some aces up his sleeve, the Tabasco has said that they will be waiting for the INE to agree to carry out the exercise that “Will leave a precedent” in Mexican history.

“The precedent has to remain. It is a constitutional mandate and perhaps what they do not want (the Institute) is for it to stand up ”.

This because of preserving his refusal, he commented, they would be committing the error to violate the Constitution of Mexico, before which it has offered them on several occasions the opportunity to “acknowledge their failure and rectify themselves.”

“They made a mistake and they would have to admit it because they opposed a constitutional mandate and acted antidemocratic. But in politics you have to know how to rectify. Do not cling (…) It is established by the Constitution, which is the law of laws, ”he said on December 27.

Three days after the deadline for the signature collection the National Electoral Institute (INE) has received a total of 10 million 886 thousand 932 rubrics, of which only one million 308 thousand 375 have been verified on the nominal list; that is, it has already been possible to obtain the 47.4% of the 2 million 758 thousand 227 that are needed. The above means that one million 449 thousand 852 remain to be achieved.

