Raúl Ruidíaz would arrive at Cruz Azul instead of Cabecita

The future of

Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

it is far from Blue Cross, Well, apparently the Uruguayan striker will emigrate to soccer Saudi Arabia. That is why the Machine seems to have already found a replacement for the Scream Mexico Closing 2022.

After the arrival of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, The team of Juan Reynoso could add to his third reinforcement and it would come from the United States Major League Soccer. A veteran forward and already with experience in the Liga BBVA MX.

The replacement of Jonathan Rodríguez

On previous occasions, Blue Cross has shown interest in Raúl Ruidíaz, current forward of the Seattle Sounders. The Peruvian had experience in Mexican soccer with Monarcas Morelia and that is what the cement complex would focus on.

The contract of Ruidíaz with the Sounders ends in December 2022. Currently its value is around 8 million euros, so Blue Cross I would have to do a good negotiation, also taking into account that by the exit of the ‘Little head‘they will receive about $ 7 million.

In 2018, the Seattle paid almost 7 million euros for the signing of Raúl Ruidíaz, so they would expect to receive a similar amount for their departure. We will have to wait for how the negotiations progress, if there are any, in the coming days.

The elimination in the repechage of Scream Mexico Opening 2021 dipped strong in Blue Cross. It began with a clean in which players like Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado and apparently it will follow Pol Fernandez.

The first match of Blue Cross at Scream Mexico Closing 2022 It will be on Saturday, January 8 at the Aztec stadium, when they receive the Xolos from Tijuana.

