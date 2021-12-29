ranking of his 10 best films

They say it was a tear, a silent lonely tear, that earned Denzel Washington his first Oscar. In the scene, a runaway slave turned soldier was whipped by a colonel during the Civil War for an absurd reason. Without blinking and without letting a groan, staring at the colonel, Washington showed the inner strength, rebellion and dignity of his character, who ends up being one of the most fierce soldiers in the battalion. That movie was Glory times and it was the first of many successes marked by bullets, drama and social vindication.

Since then Denzel Washington has appeared in more than 50 movies, swearing up to 200 swear words, winning three Golden Globes, a Tony Award for his theatrical work, and another Oscar for Training day, having been nominated in total up to 9 times. He is a character actor full of nuances, like a street Tom Hanks with the rage of the downtrodden within.

His career oscillates between prestigious drama and action cinema, but in some films as well as in others, Washington has always infused his characters with that inner strength that earned him his first statuette. Whether with a sawed-off shotgun in hand or in court, taking the law into their own hands or fighting hand in hand with the institutions, Denzel Washington’s characters always respond to injustice. That is why he has often embodied real fighters such as the South African activist Steve Biko, Malcolm X, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter or the poet and professor Melvin B. Tolson from The great debate.

The desire for justice of his characters in an unjust world has also led him to play progressively more angry or disenchanted characters, ordinary men capable of kidnapping a hospital to achieve a transplant for their son (John Q) or tough guys take up arms and a heart of gold as the protagonists of The fire of revenge Y The Equalizer (Denzel Washington’s only franchise). Also to antiheroes who have accepted the rules of the underworld as the corrupt cop of Training day or the defeated idealist of Roman J. Israel, Esq.

A regular collaborator of Spike Lee, Atoine Fuqua and the late Tony Scott and father of the promising John David Washington, he is a lovable mother and an actor of unmistakable character. It’s Denzel Washington, and these are his best movies.