President of Ecuador thanks Leonardo DiCaprio’s message on Galapagos

This content was published on 02 November 2021 – 03:27

Quito, Nov 1 (EFE) .- The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, thanked actor Leonardo DiCaprio for his message of support for the creation of a new marine reserve in the Galapagos archipelago.

“Thank you for your message. Our Government is committed to protecting the environment. The Galapagos Islands are a treasure for the world. We will continue working towards a sustainable ecological transition,” Lasso wrote on his Twitter account.

The trill responded to a message in which Di Caprio mentioned it.

“Congratulations to Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso for the creation of a new 23,166-square-mile Marine Protected Area near the Galapagos and the new debt swap to help manage it, announced today at COP26,” the actor wrote.

The president announced this Monday in Glasgow the creation of a new marine reserve of 60,000 square kilometers in the Galapagos Islands.

It is expected that the new marine reserve in the “enchanted islands” will add to the “more than 130,000 square kilometers of its waters that are a protected marine reserve” and where “95% of the registered species are unique in the world,” he said. .

The new reserve will have 30,000 kilometers of non-fishery production zone located on the Cocos mountain range and 30,000 kilometers of non-longline located at the continuation of the marine reserve in the northwest and “will also serve as a living laboratory for the development of scientific investigations, “he noted.

“This decision by Ecuador will cause financial proposals to be made to swap debt for conservation. We estimate that it will be the largest amount (…) that has been made so far in the world,” Lasso said at a press conference during the UN conference against climate change.

Last May it became known that Leonardo DiCaprio is part of the initiative to restore Galapagos.

The actor, the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park, Island Conservation and the organization Re: wild announced in May the investment of 40 million dollars to support the restoration of the Galapagos Islands, based on decades of local conservation efforts. EFE

sm / dmt

© EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of Efe’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA