Podiatrists advise consulting with a professional when purchasing new exercise shoes

MADRID, Dec. 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Official College of Podiatrists of the Community of Madrid (COPOMA) has advised to have the opinion of an expert when buying or giving a pair of sports shoes at Christmas in order to receive personalized advice through a biomechanical analysis of gait and footprint. , in case of doing sports frequently.

The organization has also recommended to people who love sports to stretch before and after exercise, as well as having a good diet and hydration to avoid ailments. These actions will prevent up to 80 percent of ailments that can occur from poor training practice. In addition, they have insisted that these injuries can cause very serious health problems in the feet.

In this sense, he points out that sports podiatry is not essential only for sports professionals, but for all those who perform a minimum sports practice. Although it is important and beneficial for anyone to ensure health, avoid possible damage and improve physical performance, it is even more important for people who play sports regularly and for other groups, such as children.

They also recommend checking the condition of the shoes and checking that they are not deformed or have wear on the sole and reaffirm that podiatrists are the only ones with authority and

ability to know all the questions that concern the correct functioning of the feet.