PlayStation Plus January: Download Persona 5 Strikers and More Great Titles

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Last week there was a leak about the supposed games that PlayStation Plus would offer in January. After a long wait, Sony finally made the official announcement and revealed the 3 games that it will offer next month on its service at no additional cost.

We have good news for you if you were excited about the leak, as it was confirmed thanks to a post on the PlayStation blog. This means that users of the service will have a good start to 2022.

Find out: filter supposed opening window for God of War Ragnarök; it would be closer than you think

What games will PlayStation Plus offer in January?

Fans of Person 5 They have reason to be excited, as one of the PlayStation Plus games for January is nothing more and nothing less than Persona 5 Strikers, delivery that arrived in the West in early 2020.

If the adventures of the Phantom Thieves are not your thing, you will be happy to know that there is also a fun cooperative multiplayer title and a racing game. So you can have adventures with your friends in Deep rock galactic or compete in races in DiRT 5.

The last 2 games mentioned will be available to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. This attractive game selection will be available from January 4 to February 1.

Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4. Full details: https://t.co/ehw153oCPc pic.twitter.com/BLrE2Zh0vY – PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 29, 2021

You can still get December’s PS Plus games and a few extras

PlayStation reminded gamers that they still have a few days to get the games the service offers this month. In case you don’t remember, they are about Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains Y Deadly Shell, which will be available until January 3.

That day will also be the last to get several free games for PlayStation VR as a bonus: The persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition Y Until You Fall.

In case you missed it: PS5 Stock on GameStop Sold Out in Minutes During Holiday Season

Find all the news related to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and their upcoming games at this link. On this page you will find more information about PlayStation Plus.

Related Video: The Worst Video Game Scandals of 2021