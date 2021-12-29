PHOTOS: NASA’s ‘suicide’ DART probe, whose mission is to crash into an asteroid, sends its first images from space

The objective of the collision with the Didymos asteroid is to deflect it and thus assess whether it is an effective method to protect the Earth from possible cosmic threats.

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) probe, whose mission is to crash into an asteroid to deflect it and assess whether it is an effective method to protect Earth from potential threats, sent its first images from space, the space agency reported. .

The photos were captured on December 7 through the only instrument the ship carries: a high-resolution telescopic camera called DRACO (Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation). The purpose of this, in addition to recording the asteroid Didymos and the collision, is to help DART’s autonomous guidance system to steer the probe toward its final impact.

“Taken about 2 million miles [unos 3,2 millones de km] (11 light seconds) from the Earth, very close, astronomically speaking, the image shows about a dozen clear and sharp stars against the black background of space, close to where the constellations of Perseus, Aries and Taurus intersect “, he described The NASA.

Thanks to the light bodies detected in the images, the navigation team, from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was able to determine in detail how DART was oriented and how to point its camera. With these measurements, the apparatus could be moved more precisely to focus DRACO on objects of interest.

The mission, launched in late November this year, is scheduled to reach the asteroid Didymos on September 26, 2022.

