penalties in 2022 and 2023

Spain will start in 2022 with changes in their pension system, after the final approval of Law 21/2021, of December 28. The new regulation, published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette, will entail changes for those who want to retire early as well as for those who decide to postpone their withdrawal.

The text reviews theapplicable to early retirement, in order to bring the real age closer to the legal age set by the legal age, progressively increasing them. These will also be applied on the amount and not on the regulatory basis. In this way, the calculation of the anticipated pension will be obtained by subtracting the corresponding percentage for months of contribution from said regulatory base.

However, in the event that the regulatory base of the pension is higher than the limit of the initial amount of the pensions, the reducing coefficients by age will be applied on the indicated limit.



This, in the case of doctors, with a majority contribution of less than 38 years, will imply a penalty of 5.70 percent when they take early retirement two years before, which will reach the 21 percent in 2033. That is, 5 points more than the current coefficient.

How to avoid penalties in retirement?



The rule, however, opens a door to retirements that have been made previously. Thus, the ‘Escrivá Law’ will allow to continue applying the “rules of access to the modality of early retirement by