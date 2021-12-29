penalties in 2022 and 2023
Spain will start in 2022 with changes in their pension system, after the final approval of Law 21/2021, of December 28. The new regulation, published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette, will entail changes for those who want to retire early as well as for those who decide to postpone their withdrawal.
However, in the event that the regulatory base of the pension is higher than the limit of the initial amount of the pensions, the reducing coefficients by age will be applied on the indicated limit.
This, in the case of doctors, with a majority contribution of less than 38 years, will imply a penalty of 5.70 percent when they take early retirement two years before, which will reach the 21 percent in 2033. That is, 5 points more than the current coefficient.
How to avoid penalties in retirement?
The rule, however, opens a door to retirements that have been made previously. Thus, the ‘Escrivá Law’ will allow to continue applying the “rules of access to the modality of early retirement by
will of the interested party prior to the entry into force “of the new text in the persons whose pension exceeds the limit established for the amount of pensions.
To do this, they must have retired before January 1, 2022 and not to be included again, for a period exceeding 12 months, in any of the regimes of the Social Security system. Therefore, doctors who decide to withdraw before time during 2022 and 2023, the reduction coefficients set will be applied even if they are not in force until 2024.
Physicians could use a second way. And is that the legislation allows retirement to occur after January 1 as consequence of bankruptcy proceedings approved before date. It also contemplates as an exception in these cases the records of employment regulation, collective agreements of any scope or collective company agreements.
A third way, although less feasible, would be the declaration of Medicine as a profession of risk, in which unions such as CESM and the Organización Médica Colegial have been working for months. In this way, professionals would be covered by article 206, being able to reduce the minimum age for access to the retirement pension for reasons of hardship, toxicity or dangerousness of work and collect the amount of the full pension.
As they are public administration personnel, the most representative trade union organizations and the administration on which the group depends must be the ones that submit the request for categorization. The assessment of the objective circumstances provided will correspond to a commission made up of the ministries of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Labor and Social Economy, and Finance and Public Function, together with the most representative business and union organizations at the state level, which will be in charge of evaluating and, where appropriate, urging the approval of the corresponding royal decrees for the recognition of reducing coefficients.
