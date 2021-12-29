Peñafiel Castle in Valladolid aims to be one of its settings

The next installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga will hit theaters in 2023. We’re talking about’Fast & furious 10‘, the penultimate film of this successful franchise, in which one of its settings will be in Spanish territory.

And it is a location as emblematic as the Castle of Peñafiel (Valladolid). At least that is how Cadena SER has stated, specifically Radio Peñafiel – Cadena SER, after the visit to this Valladolid town by Justin Lin, director of the film.

The theatrical release of ‘Fast & Furious 10‘is currently set for the May 19, 2023, although this date could vary. Not in vain it was already delayed, since it was initially planned for April 7.

A wine museum spiced with nitrous oxide





This medium indicates that, a few months ago, Justin lin, visited a famous winery in the municipality of Peñafiel and, apparently, marveled at this fortress that dominates the hill that is next to this town.

Thus, again according to this medium, the director I would have chosen it as one of the locations to shoot ‘Fast & Furious 10‘, which will turn this medieval bastion into a new setting for the adventures of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his eternal and ever growing’ family ‘.

The Peñafiel Castle, which was declared a National Monument on June 1, 1917, is a watchtower that began to be built in the 10th century, but which added important modifications between the 14th and 15th centuries.

It is one of the most emblematic locations in Valladolid and Castilla y León, to which it is added that it is a symbol for wine tourism in the Ribera del Duero, since the Provincial Wine Museum is located in its southern patio.

It is not the first time that the saga visits our country, because ‘Fast & Furious 6’ was filmed on the island of Tenerife. Specifically in the towns of Guía de Isora, Adeje, Santiago del Teide, San Juan de la Rambla, Garachico, Icod and Buenavista.

In addition, on one of the island’s highways we witness the most spectacular chase in this sixth film, including a tank and a bridge explosion, and even with the late Paul Walker in Brian O’Conner’s shoes.

At the moment little is known about ‘Fast & furious 10beyond its premiere date and part of the cast, which includes the usual suspects: Vin Diesel (Dom), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Sung Kang (Han) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey).

Be that as it may, if indeed the filming of the film includes Spain, we will soon see the team in Valladolid lands the guys from ‘Fast & Furious’.

Photo: Peñafiel City Council.

