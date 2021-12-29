Paul Bettany on making public messages with Johnny Depp about Amber Heard

Paul Bettany opened up about the fact that his private text messages with Johnny Depp were made public as evidence in the American actor’s defamation case against The Sunlast year.

Depp sued the newspaper’s editor after a 2018 headline labeled him a “wife beater,” in reference to his relationship with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The court found the statement to be “substantially true.”

At a preliminary hearing before trial in February 2020, the text messages exchanged between Depp and Bettany in 2013 were read aloud.

In a text message, Depp wrote, “Let’s burn Amber!” To which Bettany replied, “Having thought about it, I don’t think we should burn Amber. She is lovely company and pleasing to the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Of course, we could test the British course of action in these predicaments: we do a drowning test. What do you think?”.

Depp replied, “Let’s drown it before we burn it! Then I fuck her burned corpse to make sure she’s dead. “

In statements for The IndependentBettany said the matter was “a very difficult topic to talk about” and that she believed tackling it “would only add fuel to the fire.”

However, the star of WandaVision called the experience of her private text messages being made public as “very strange.”

“It was a strange moment,” he clarified. “The strange thing is that suddenly you have one of the most lurid newspapers in London and its lawyers going through your text messages from the last 10 years.”

“Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a group of attorneys reviewing each of your emails and text messages for 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling. “

Bettany previously defended Depp against the allegations. In a 2016 Twitter post, the 50-year-old wrote: “I have known Johnny Depp for years and in several of his relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest and most gentle man I have ever met. Just say”.

Bettany and Depp starred together in the thriller of Science fiction Transcendence 2014, as well as the action comedy Mortdecai, which premiered in 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bettany spoke about self-doubt, the experience of a homeless period, and her own personal scandals.

He stars alongside Claire Foy A Very British Scandal from the BBC, which aired on BBC One at 9:00 pm on December 26.