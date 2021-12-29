Pato O’Ward announced as McLaren reserve driver

The dream of the Mexican driver Pato O’Ward was fulfilled and he will be with the McLaren team next season, with the possibility of racing in Formula 1

O'Ward, who finished third in the IndyCar Series in 2021, was announced as a reserve driver for the 2022 season, so that at some point in the season he could have activity in Formula 1.

Pato O’Ward spoke of the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP. EFE

O’Ward, who finished third in the IndyCar Series in 2021, obtained the FIA ​​superlicense by obtaining the points he required on his license and with this he meets all the requirements he needs to be part of the Great Circus.

The 22-year-old from Monterrey competes with the Arrow McLaren team in the American category, but will also be part of the line-up for the campaign that begins in March.

The Woking team’s star drivers are Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, but it had no reserve drivers and had an agreement with Mercedes to use its reserve drivers in the event of any mishap. However, O’Ward will now be the one to play this role.

The Mexican will have to concentrate on both competitions and divide his times for next year, where he will have to seek the coronation in the IndyCar, an achievement that was close to reaching this 2021, but the poor engine performance caused him to lose all possibility in the last race and will go from the first to the third place.

Pato O’Ward already proved what it is like to be at the top of a Formula 1 at the end of the season with the tests carried out by the teams at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

O’Ward was given this opportunity after his first IndyCar win of the year and winning the bet from McLaren manager Zak Brown, who has put the young Mexican under protection.

“Experience and opportunity are rare, once in a lifetime. Woof! These machines are ridiculous. I was expecting something crazy and insane and this was crazy times 10, “said Pato at the end of his test aboard the MCL35M.

