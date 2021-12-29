Paco León acknowledges that they have come to ask for photos “in the emergency room”

Actor Paco León has just released a new film with Miren Ibarguren, with whom he already agreed in the cast for the humorous series ‘Aída’. Together they hit theaters with ‘Mom or Dad’, a comedy where they are the parents of three children, but decide to separate and seek the happiness of their children. The problem arises when they are presented with job opportunities that mean they get the job of their dreams and they cannot reconcile it with being a father or mother, so they will do everything possible to make it the other to take care of the children.

Despite having been a complicated year because the pandemic has not yet ended, The Sevillian has filmed five films since COVID-19 began. One of the most special was this due to the reunion with Miren: «We have had a very, very good time. We have laughed a lot. The thing is, apart from being a friend and partner, I am a huge fan of yours. I look at her and laugh », confesses Paco.

The actor has revealed in an interview for Pronto that he, unlike in the film, He has had to say to many projects that not for his daughter Manuela. Even so, this has not stopped him from being about to release his first film in English with Nicolas Cage, of whom he has said that “he knows he is a legend and feeds him.” This is not the only international role for the actor, but he is now known in 190 countries for appearing in ‘The House of Flowers’.

He affirms that now they know him a lot in Latin America and that “before I went to Argentina so hot because they didn’t know me, and now they do. I try to be polite but They have come to ask me for photos at a funeral or while I was in the emergency room with a track in place. I told the person that I couldn’t sign the autograph because of the needle, and he said, “Go on!” Although, in general, I feel quite respected ”. Being a public figure does not seem to be easy at all, unless they tell Paco León.