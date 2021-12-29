Omicron variant may postpone Grammy 2022

Singer Billie Eilish is nominated for album, recording and song of the year at the 2022 Grammys.

The 2022 Grammys are expected to be postponed a few months due to the increase in Covid cases with the Omicron variant, in Los Angeles.

According to the Showbiz 411 medium, the organizers could put the show, which is scheduled for January 31, for the end of March or the beginning of April.

The program is scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena, CBS and the Recording Academy are looking for other locations such as the Hollywood Bowl, with its open-air accommodations, it has been considered an ideal place to perform the show, if the weather permits. allows, reported the outlet.

The main challenge organizers face, according to Showbiz 411, is confirming which artists will be available and able to take the stage.

Grammy nominations were announced last month, with Jon Batiste leading with eleven, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER each garnered eight nominations, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo amassed seven each.

The Omicron variant has already caused the postponement of several Broadway shows in addition to several concerts. (Agencies)