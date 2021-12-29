Offer: these 15 interesting games cost less than $ 100 MXN on Xbox

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The end of the year has come and you may have already spent a lot, but you still have a save for a game. If so, you’ll be happy to know that several Xbox promotions will be available this week for users with Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass. Among them, there are 15 interesting games that cost less than $ 100 MXN.

From today until December 4, Xbox LIVE Gold users will have the opportunity to get multiple Deals With Gold. These are promotions that you can take advantage of to get digital games with interesting discounts.

Among the discounts that most caught our attention are several games for less than $ 100 MXN. For example, you can get the HD version of Beyond Good & Evil for just over $ 40 MXN or get 2 of the Yakuza installments that are coming out of Xbox Game Pass.

We leave you the offers below:

What did you think of these promotions? Were you thinking of buying any of these games? Tell us in the comments.

