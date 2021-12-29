Now that MIUI 13 is official, when does it officially arrive on your Xiaomi?

Xiaomi took advantage of the presentation event of the Xiaomi 12 to reveal all the details of MIUI 13. The new and long-awaited customization layer is now official. From now on, users in China can download the beta on some advanced models. Today we tell you when it is planned that MIUI 13 Global make an appearance, when is expected to be able to update to the beta and when will the stable version for all.

When will MIUI 13 arrive at Xiaomi in Spain and Latin America?

Nowadays MIUI 13 has been presented in China. The mobiles sold in this country run a slightly different layer than those sold in the West. This means that Xiaomi must now work on the MIUI 13 Global version.

Right now MIUI 13 Beta is available to Chinese users and hopefully until end of january do not reach the west. Xiaomi should announce the Global version and work on the beta. We will have to wait to see if in a month you can have everything ready.

If you go from beta versions and want to know when will you update stably we have worse news. The official and stable version of MIUI 13 it will take longer to reach Spain and Latin America. The dates currently being studied speak of the end of the first quarter of 2022. Or what is the same: end of March.

Xiaomi’s transitions from the Chinese to the Western market are getting faster and faster, but it is unlikely that MIUI 13 Stable and Global arrives in January or February to most Xiaomi devices.