“Nothing to prove”: Carmen Villalobos captured the looks of her fans with a striking outfit

COLOMBIA – Carmen Villalobos is one of the most coveted artists in all Colombia. Her participation in different soap operas places her among the best-known faces. She reached her popularity after giving life to “Valentina Santana” in ‘Without breasts there is no paradise ”. Among his latest works stands out ‘woman-fragranced coffee‘.

Currently, the native of Barranquilla is in charge of “Escuela Imparables”, a program broadcast by ‘AND! Entertainment‘in which he leads 12 female entrepreneurs. The Colombian has become a benchmark of success for the Latino community. In addition, it ranks as one of the faces with the greatest reach on social networks.

Taking advantage of the last week of 2021, Carmen Villalobos shared a great reflection with his more than 18 million followers on Instagram. With the attitude that characterizes her, the also model explained that we must always be sure of who we are, since only then will there be nothing to prove to others.

“When BEING STRONG is your only option. Always looking forward and with a big smile, because if you know who you are, you have nothing to prove ”, the artist wrote to accompany a series of photographs in which she demonstrated why she is one of the most beautiful women. It received hundreds of comments and 101 thousand “likes”.

In the last appearances of Carmen Villalobos in the network of the little camera, it usually causes an impact with its beauty. And it is that at 38 years old, the Barranquilla remains with a jovial appearance and very well cared for. Now she has taken to posing in beautiful dresses that allow her to show off her marked legs. Like a diva!