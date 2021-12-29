Notes from the controversy over “Don’t Look Up!”, The movie that everyone loves to hate and hates to love

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up!”

The crack was enlarged. And not just on a local level, but on an interplanetary scale! But what happened? Did North Korea launch missiles at the United States? Do youChavez kidnapped the new Chilean president Gabriel boric to indoctrinate it? Did an Argentine official allude to a “Gestapo” against the unions? Well, the latter did happen, but none of the above had happened. However, something infinitely more controversial happened: the movie premiered on Netflix Don’t look up! (Don’t Look Up!), from Adam McKay, and the world as we knew it ceased its existence and was divided in two. Just as it is written and without any exaggeration. Let’s say.

The film tells how an advanced student of Astronomy at the University of Michigan discovers a comet that she names with her last name, Dibiansky, while her academic tutor discovers that the space object will collide with the planet causing death and destruction of everything that exists. They go to Washington, then, where a president very similar to Donald trump minimizes the forecast occupied in other matters convenient to his political career or his business friends, in particular, one similar to Elon musk. The media, the algorithm, the right wing, anti-scientificism and everything fall under the brush of satire with which the director paints his film Adam MacKay.

The film, which has a super stellar cast that includes Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah hill, Cate blanchett, Ron Perlman Y Timothée Chalamet, among others, it premiered on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve and was positioned as the most watched production around the world, including Argentina. This allowed the voice of specialized criticism to join the opinions of users on social networks, as much as to point out the virtuosity of McKay’s comedy or to send it to the dustbin of the history of cinematographic slops. It’s nice when the world kindly discusses their respective opinions.

Jennifer Lawrence, star of “Don’t Look Up!”



RottenTomatoes.com, the American site that is a must-see to find out what the critics are saying about each film that is released -when compiling those published by the most important firms of the media with the greatest circulation or influence-, had begun to suggest that for Don’t Look Up! It would not be a “Vini, vidi, vinci” in the opinions. Only 55% of the specialized opinions in the United States were positive. Fear and trembling

“The premise of the film is wasted in a sloppy and scattered mockery It turns almost everyone into idiots, trivializes everything it touches, revels in a pleasure of its own, and becomes part of the babbling and babbling it portrays, ”wrote Joe Mongerstern in The Wall Street Journal. In RogerEber.com, the site founded by the legendary critic, Nick allen He says: “A disastrous movie. Don’t look up it shows McKay disconnected with what is smart or how to get his audience to care. ” Manhola Dargis, of New York Timeswrote: “In the end, McKay isn’t doing much more in this movie than yelling at us, but hey, we deserve it.”

And what would the reaction in Argentina be like? Well come and see.

“Am I the only one Don’t look up did you think it was a dung? Don’t come to me with Meryl, Di Caprio, Kate, the message… As a movie I say. It felt grotesquely obvious. To me, my brave! ”, Tweeted the actress and great comedian Veronica Llinás, who obtained more than seven hundred answers that oscillated between being right or the opposite. The journalist and critic Fernando Garcia, author of El Di Tella: Intimate History of a Cultural Phenomenon, in turn tweeted: “The satires and parodies can also be classified within their own rules, eye”. And said to Infobae Culture: “There are no dystopias there, there are DisneytopiasIt is the corporation parodying itself. From the outset he has a gluttony into the corrosive parody in which you already guess all his tricks. Is Black mirror but late and bad. It is a humor that does not reach me but not because it is solemn, but there are good and bad parodies and satires, and this is one of the second. I confess that I looked at her to see Jennifer Lawrence so much time together on the screen because I ring the doorbell of the house and he never answers me ”.

Diego lerer, programmer of the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival and director of the film site www.micropsia.com, wrote: “A parody that rides between inspiration and boredom, sharp and obvious criticism, frank laughter and misunderstanding”, and said to Infobae Culture: “I do not ignore the ideological problems posed by the film whose hypothesis is quite realistic, seeing what happened in the United States with the Covid. Now, it is not enough that I ideologically agree with a film because many times they use quite obvious resources to highlight those positions. And here those resources are highlighted. Besides that they are very similar to the ones he uses on television. Saturday night LiveOnly in this case it lasts two and a half hours and it is not a sketch ”.

But they are not all pale for the film. The screenwriter of cinema, TV and theater Micaela Libson He recounted his particular reading of Don’t Look Up!: “I enjoyed it. It is a film that emulates the jokes of the comedies of the eighties where they always send the black character to die. In this case, that place is occupied by Jennifer Lawrence through the transfer of the stigmatized subject to the woman. I found it very funny that the comet that would end life on earth was named after Lawrence’s character, which would be taking the resource to the extreme ”.

– Why do you think there is so much polarization in the evaluation of the film?

—It is that a spectacular cast was presented, many viewers did not know or google the director and looked for a transcendental film, one for the Oscar, but no: with exceptions, comedies don’t win Oscars. For me it is a movie type “relax and enjoy”, it is not Lars von Trier, is a work of the partner of Will ferrell. His cinema is very similar to the one made by the brothers Zucker in the eighties, to And, where is the pilot?, to Top secret. For me, the movie works.

Different think Leonardo D’Espósito, critic of News and author of Everything you need to know about cinema (Paidós), among other books. “What I think of the movie is that it is ‘easy.’ My problem is not what it says, which is basically a satirical portrait of what we live now, but that the tone is wrong. McKay had made equally mocking comic films (The reporter, Talladega Nights, Stepbrothers Y The Other Guys) and that cartoonish absurdity fitted perfectly, it even made the characters more human. Here simply use common places basically ‘well thought out’ and the characters are flat, figures in the landscape that you never care too much about. Capusotto would do much better in a single five minute TV gag. It is pointing the finger. It is crude, easy and correct ”.

The host of the newscast of Channel 13 He took advantage of the isolation by Covid to put the much-heralded movie on his screen. His opinion was forceful: “Those who recommended Don’t look up go to be tested urgently because they are without taste “. A great oneliner, it must be admitted.

For Jorge Bernárdez, critical in subjective.com.ar and podcast host Larger than life, “It’s a funny movie, a satire with an incredible cast, maybe a bit long, but I liked it. People get scared by the level of irony. It’s not new to McKay, though: he made movies with Will ferrell in that tone but he is also one of the producers of the drama series of Hbo Succession, is not a newcomer to the screens. I believe that the cinema did not enter into hot debates a while ago, debates about today that are shown from the mainstream. The truth is that you can not hold the tone of comedy all the time when you talk about the apocalypse, at one point that tone must have a twist. The film achieved the effect it was looking for and was thrown against all the conservatives in the United States. You have to remember that that crack was already there. And it is reproduced at the level of the viewer’s opinion ”.

“Crack” is a word that has an Argentine meaning, of course. Therefore, it also produced extrapolations of the meta message from the film to the local reality. As a sign that for Argentina nothing is lost, everything is transformed, go this tweet from the writer Pola Oloixarac looking at the country: “Nice movie about Cristina negotiating Russian vaccines with the help of her fat son.” As you can see, you have to see up, down, left, right and all sides.

