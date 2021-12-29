Norman Reedus playing Ghost Rider in the MCU? The actor stokes the fire of your desires

Could Norman Reedus be Ghost Rider at Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Walking Dead star has long been singled out as a potential actor to play the character by Ghost Rider. Or in other words, to play a movie stuntman (of motorcycles) who has been tied to the Spirit of Vengeance and who has gained supernatural powers. But … what does the actor himself think? Judging from what you posted, it seems that Reedus himself might be interested.

Below you can see a recent post on Twitter where the actor seems to suggest that, at least he’s thinking about that possibility.

Aside from the tweet above, in which Reedus links to a fan-made image of himself and in which he appears as Ghost Rider, the actor also liked a lot of tweets from fans what do they suggest for the role of Johnny Blaze.

Also, Giant Freakin Robot reports that Norman Reedus has already signed on to be Ghost Rider, as well as joining the MCU. The folks at Giant Freakin Robot have a good track record of hitting this kind of news, like when confirmed that Ryan Gosling had been cast in the next Barbie movie, among other examples.

As if that weren’t enough, his own Reedus is not ashamed of the possibility of being in a project related to comics. In fact, during an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Reedus revealed that he would love to join the MCU as Marvel’s Ghost Rider.

“I want to play Ghost Rider.”, he confirmed. “The Ghost Rider conversation has been going on for years, and yes, tell them to include me. “.

Ghost rider was last played by Nicolas Cage, although that happened in films outside the MCU. Also, both Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) they were highly criticized by the press. And while it’s unlikely we’ll see Cage return in the role, Ghost Rider could be a great addition to the MCU. Even despite having seen the character recently in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

After all, with Sony bringing Morbius to the big screen and Marvel working to relaunch Blade with Mahershala Ali, there is definitely a place for more supernatural antiheroes like Ghost Rider to appear alongside them.

Whether or not Reedus ends up landing the role remains to be seen.. But it looks like he’s still interested, at least.